Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleBelkin announces Boost Charge Pro to charge iPhone in car with MagSafe

Belkin announces Boost Charge Pro to charge iPhone in car with MagSafe

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Belkin announces Boost Charge Pro to charge iPhone in car with MagSafe
- Advertisement -

THE Belkin announced last Saturday (5) the vehicle charger Boost Charge Pro. In case you didn’t know, this is the first in the category certified by apple and one of the features that stand out in it is the fact that it supports the MagSafe. That is, users with models above the iPhone 12 can use the accessory.

In general, there are brands that have brought products from other categories to the market with the apple magnetic charger. For example, Xiaomi recently released a power bank 5,000mAh capacity for iPhone owners, eliminating the need for wires.

Outterbox is another brand that has produced MagSafe chargers for Apple devices. This time around, Belkin’s car charger has a few other attention-grabbing details, in addition to the MFi certification. In this sense, its power can reach 15W during charging.

- Advertisement -

In general, its shape is oval and it comes in silver, in addition to offering the possibility of leaving the smartthone in both landscape and portrait mode. Because it has a hinged clip, there is the freedom to position the Boost Charge Pro however the user finds it most comfortable.

1667830317 599 Belkin announces Boost Charge Pro to charge iPhone in car

In addition to compatibility with any iPhone from 12, the car charger also works with models of AirPods. It comes with a USB-C cable for connection to the CLA charger that plugs into the car.

The accessory already appears on Apple’s website and should be sold at Apple’s physical stores as well. Sales start from the 14th of November and the price of the device is US$ 99.95, which in direct conversion is R$ 510 at the current price.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Samsung sold 400,000 high-resistance smartphones after partnership with Airbus and Capgemini

Samsung has set a market record after its successful French subsidiary partnership with Airbus...
Apple

Smart home: deals on light bulbs, personal assistants and more [Semana 07/11/22]

Another week begins and, along with it, it's time to check out the main...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.