Belkin announces Boost Charge Pro to charge iPhone in car with MagSafe

THE Belkin announced last Saturday (5) the vehicle charger Boost Charge Pro. In case you didn’t know, this is the first in the category certified by apple and one of the features that stand out in it is the fact that it supports the MagSafe. That is, users with models above the iPhone 12 can use the accessory. In general, there are brands that have brought products from other categories to the market with the apple magnetic charger. For example, Xiaomi recently released a power bank 5,000mAh capacity for iPhone owners, eliminating the need for wires.

Outterbox is another brand that has produced MagSafe chargers for Apple devices. This time around, Belkin's car charger has a few other attention-grabbing details, in addition to the MFi certification. In this sense, its power can reach 15W during charging. In general, its shape is oval and it comes in silver, in addition to offering the possibility of leaving the smartthone in both landscape and portrait mode. Because it has a hinged clip, there is the freedom to position the Boost Charge Pro however the user finds it most comfortable.




