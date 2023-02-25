What cell phones are left without WhatsApp as of March 1

Due to updates to WhatsApp, many devices are outside the coverage range of the application due to their technical characteristics. So users with old phones should be aware of these changes to verify that they are not left without access to the platform.

The list of cell phones that will not have the application updates has already been made known, which means that they will be able to access it, but with the risk of not having the security backup or the improvements that come out from now on.

The recommendation for these users is to make a backup copy of the chats, so as not to lose the information that is there, while they can change devices or find a different platform to chat with their contacts.

Users should make a backup to avoid losing their chats and information. (Unsplash)

List of cell phones without WhatsApp

samsung

-Samsung Galaxy Core.

–Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

–Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.

–Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

-Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG

-LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

– LG Optimus L5 II.

– LG Optimus F5.

– LG Optimus L3 II.

-LG Optimus L7II.

-LG Optimus L5 Dual.

-LG Optimus L7 Dual.

– LG Optimus F3.

-LG Optimus F3Q.

– LG Optimus L2 II.

– LG Optimus L4 II.

– LG Optimus F6.

-LG Enact.

– LG Lucid 2.

– LG Optimus F7.

iphone

– iPhone 6S.

-iPhone SE.

-iPhone 6S Plus.

Huawei

-Huawei Ascend Mate.

-Huawei Ascend G740.

-Huawei Ascend D2.

Other brands

– Sony Xperia M.

– Lenovo A820.

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2.

– ZTE Grand S Flex.

– ZTE GrandMemo.

– Faea F1THL W8.

-Wiko Cink Five.

-Winko Darknight.

– Archos 53 Platinum.

At a general level, any cell phone that has a version lower than iOS 12 and Android 4.1 It will not be supported by the Meta application and if you have a device with the KaiOS operating system, it must have version 2.5.0 or newer, which includes JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

How to make a backup on WhatsApp

If the cell phone is in the previous list, it is best to make a backup copy to backup the information and not lose the chats or contacts that have not been saved, and then take all that information to a new device that does support the application . To do it this is the process:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings.

4. Open the ‘Chats’ option.

4. Then select the Backup option.

5. Click on copy now.

6. Wait for the process to take place, which can take 30 minutes or so.

7. The backup will begin to upload to the Drive account associated with Google.

With that, the data will be saved in the cloud and when you log in on the new phone, all the information and contacts will be recovered, a process that is done automatically when you log in with the same account. It is important to have enough space in the Drive profile, since this platform has a limit of 15 GB that is also occupied by photos and emails from Gmail.