Poco X5 and X5 Pro could arrive between the end of January and the beginning of February

- Advertisement -

Apparently the POCO X5 smartphone series is on its way: in an exchange of messages on Twitter between the leaker Yogesh Brar and the head of the Indian division of POCO itself, the possibility of launching between the end of January and the beginning of February emerges 2023. It is worth remembering that India generally follows a particular roadmap, a bit like China – in short, it is said that the debut in that country does not coincide with the international one.

The brand controlled by Xiaomi has adopted alternate strategies in the past: the X3 series consisted of a standard and a Pro model, (and then the X3 GT also arrived), while the X4 Pro (opening photo) arrived alone. It is safe to assume that we will return to a line-up similar to what we saw on X3 – not only because it is the most logical choice, but based on the details that have emerged so far. Or:

The commercial name POCO X5 5G was discovered in recent days, associated with the model code 22111317PG, on the site of the Malaysian certification body SIRIM. and on that of the American FCC.

The code 22111317PI has been certified by the BIS, the Indian certifying body: it is completely identical to the one above except for the final letter. It is easy to assume that “I” (capital i) indicates India.

A smartphone with a different code, 22101320, had previously been paired with POCO X5; however, more recent rumors say that this will be POCO X5 PRO.

A smartphone with code 22101320I (again the ending with a capital I) was also certified in India by the BIS.

Incidentally, a smartphone with code 22101320 followed by “G” or “C” (the “G” probably stands for “Global”, the “C” for “China”) has been certified in various parts of the world , including China (3C), USA (FCC) and Singapore (IMDA).

Going more practically, the details of the data sheet are quite scarce for now. The FCC documentation reveals that POCO X5 Pro has a 4900 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging; moreover, on the software side we should have the native MIUI 14 (in all likelihood based on Android 13), while the expected SoC is the Snapdragon 778G+.

- Advertisement -

The model code of POCO X5 is instead very similar to that of Redmi Note 12, which suggests that the two devices will be very similar to each other, although not exactly identical. For reference, this is the Redmi Note 12 spec sheet:

display: OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, 1200nit, 120Hz refresh rate (60/90/120Hz), 4,500,000:1, DCI-P3, 240Hz touch sampling

OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, 1200nit, 120Hz refresh rate (60/90/120Hz), 4,500,000:1, DCI-P3, 240Hz touch sampling mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 memory: 4/6/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM 128/256GB internal UFS 2.2

resistence: IP53

IP53 connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou os: MIUI 13

MIUI 13 cameras: front: 8MP, F/2, 1.12um rear: 48MP main, 0.8um 4-in-1 1.6um 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um

battery: 5,000mAh at 33W

5,000mAh at 33W dimensions and weight: 165x88x76.21×7.98mm for 188g