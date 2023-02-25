WhatsApp beta adds function to keep some messages in temporary mode

WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in Meta’s messenger, found a new feature under test in the beta version for iOS (v24.0.3.75) and Android (v2.24.5.3) introducing yet another function in temporary mode, a tool that automatically deletes all the conversation after a user-defined period: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. According to information, the novelty allows you to manually define the messages that should not be deleted when the temporary mode is enabled, thereby preserving important content. Previously, all messages (including favorites) were deleted on the day specified in the automatic deletion settings.

Screenshots shared across the site show a new “Keep” button that will be used to pin messages that won’t be deleted by temporary mode. However, information suggests that it will not be possible to preserve texts sent or received for more than 30 days, so the user must save them before that time. In the case of groups, only administrators can select which messages to keep. There is still no prediction of when this tool will arrive in the stable version, but considering the developer’s history, it is expected to happen in the coming months, reaching both Android and iOS.



