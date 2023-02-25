5G News
This is the new NBA ball that promises the latest technology

This is the new NBA ball that promises the latest technology

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
This is the new NBA ball that promises the latest technology
1677340435 this is the new nba ball that promises the latest.webp.webp
Just as in soccer a ball was implemented with technology that helped detect misplacement, in basketball alternatives are also being sought to take advantage of certain advances such as 3D printing.

Wilsonthe company that manufactures the balls for the nba developed a product that does not need to be inflated and instead has a perforated structure that allows air circulation for normal operation.

“With eight panel-shaped lobes and a familiar seam structure, this is a ball unlike anything we’ve ever seen, designed to play like the basketballs we’ve always known,” the company states on its website.

This ball was already tested during the All Star event of the competition during a hoop shot show by Houston Rockets player KJ Martin, with no effects on sports performance.

The ball was tested during the NBA All Star event during a shooting show by Houston Rockets player KJ Martin. (Wilson)
Airless Prototype

Traditionally, the ball of the nba It is made with strips of synthetic leather, for the most part, and inside it has rubber chambers that are filled with air to allow it to bounce. But with this project, called Airless Prototype, a lot of those things change.

Based on the same concept of airless tires, the company designed a ball that does not have tubes to inflate it, but instead is given shape thanks to 3D printing with synthetic material. The structure has small hexagonal holes that allow the bounce against the ground and the typical stitching lines of a traditional ball were added to facilitate grip.

For the 3d print, The process is as follows: first the design is made on a computer and then the system uses a laser that draws the pattern forming the small holes mentioned in a structure of white polymer powder and melts it until a solidified sheet is obtained.

The process is repeated layer by layer until the shape of the ball is obtained. It is then removed from the powder coat, cleaned and taken to a machine to paint it matte black. All this work is done in conjunction with EOS, a German printing company, using SLS technology to convert the system file into a printed basketball.

The results of the tests have been satisfactory, since they have gone hand in hand with traditional balls. Although the company in charge assures that it still has work to do to take it to an official competition, such as resolving the issue of wind resistance when launching it, the weight and the rebound on the board. For now they hope to put it on sale soon.

The ball was tested during the NBA All Star event during a shooting show by Houston Rockets player KJ Martin. (Wilson)
It may interest you: Twitch will not allow more transmissions with these video games: 3DXChat, Radiator 2 and more

3D printing in sport

This technology already has several use cases in other sports activities. Initially, it has been implemented to manufacture limb prostheses for athletes with physical disabilities.

Other cases include the production of personalized implements such as bicycle grips that fit the hand of each person, especially for amateur sports.

For elite venues, the German Olympic luge, bobsled and skeleton teams have an agreement with BMW for the production of customized equipment through 3d print for these activities that focus on sledding.

