The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch already have an announcement date

Google has announced its next product event, which will take place on October 6.

Google’s invitation doesn’t mention the products by name, but the company has announced that it would launch the pixel-7-and-pixel- -already-have-a-release-date-on-october-6-google-will-present-its-new-devices/">Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the fall.

Google gave a sneak peek of its next flagship during its Google I/O developer conference in May, promising a new Tensor chipset to power this year’s flagships.

Specifically, Google’s invitation to its event on October 6 promises that “We will introduce the latest additions to our family of devices.”

As well as phones, that probably means the long-awaited Pixel Watch which Google also teased in May in anticipation of a fall release.

Early Pixel 7 leaks have suggested little change from the Pixel 6’s cameras, so expect a 50MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens on Google’s next phone. The Pixel 7 Pro would add a 48MP telephoto lens.

Google’s product launch on October 6 is in line with rumors that the company’s fall products will go on sale on October 13.

Google also advanced a Pixel e tablet At Google I/O in May, but that product isn’t scheduled to arrive until 2023. Still, we might have more information about what to expect from that tablet at the event.

Lastly, there is a possibility that Google will show off the long-rumored foldable Pixel Fold that could be part of the company’s plans.