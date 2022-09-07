Qualcomm announces the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 4 Gen 1

- Advertisement -

These chips will reach the most affordable smartphones on the market in the coming months.

claims that the 6 Gen 1 will be available in devices starting in the first quarter of 2023. Devices with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will start to be seen in the third quarter of 2022, so it will be very soon.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 sits one step below the Snapdragon 8 series, making it the top end of the mid-range smartphone.

This new chipset will have triple ISP, which allows you to capture images from three cameras at the same time. Users can take photos up to 108 megapixels and capture computational HDR video thanks to support for stepped HDR image sensors. This is a first in the Snapdragon 6 series.

It also includes the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, which allows up to 3x improvement in AI performance compared to its predecessor. Qualcomm says you’ll get 35% faster graphics rendering and 40% faster rendering than its predecessor. It can also run games in HDR at over 60fps.

It has the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system, which allows global connectivity with support for 3GPP Release 16 and up to 2.9Gbps ​​maximum speed in 5G.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Although both processors offer the most advanced technological solutions for mid-range smartphones, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 offers high performance that will make interactions with your device smooth.

You’ll also see some improvements in photography with this chipset as it includes triple ISP and multi-frame noise reduction to improve photos.

Qualcomm says this is the company’s first 4-series 6nm chipset, and that allows the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 to have a 15% improved CPU and up to 10% improved GPU, compared to the previous version. previous. This will allow users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 features the Snapdragon X51 5G modem-RF system, which will offer users maximum 5G download speeds of 2.5 Gbps. It also has FastConnect 6200 for 2×2 WiFi.