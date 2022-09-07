The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch already have a release date: on October 6, Google will present its new devices

During the past I/O 2022 in May we saw a preview of the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, where the manufacturer timidly showed the design and some of the features of its next . Now four months later we already have of presentation.

The company has confirmed that its next Made by Google launch event It will be in a month. The next 6 Google will give all the details of the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and other devices yet to be announced, so there may be interesting surprises.

It’s all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022





A look at…

What can we expect from Wi-Fi 7?

On October 6 Google will launch its new devices

The launch event the new devices made by Google will take place in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York at 10:00 am EST, the 4:00 p.m. in Spain or 9:00 am in Mexico. This event can be followed live through YouTube or from the official website of the event.

Google has confirmed that all devices that announce in said event can be purchased the same day at GoogleStore.com or at their physical store in New York.

Google has confirmed that they will present their new high-end phones Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, their first Pixel Watch and new devices Nest for the smart home, which could be new speakers, smart displays, and a new cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV.

About him Pixel Watchreport that the first smartwatch designed and built by Googlemarking the first time they have brought together the help of Google and the experience in health and fitness of Fitbit. In that event they will present the new and reimagined Wear OS experience created to work with Pixel and Android phones and with Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A headphones. In the video and images of the event, the Pixel Buds Proso it seems that they will also make an appearance at the event.

