The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is already on presale in Spain for €1,199

Huawei today announced the local launch of the latest member of the HUAWEI Mate 50 series, HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro. HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro features a unique Clous de Paris-style symmetrical ring design. It also incorporates an XMAGE Ultra Aperture camera, featuring the first physical 10-stop adjustable aperture and the newest features ever seen on a Mate smartphone. In addition, this new device is powered by the EMUI 13 operating system, which offers a wide range of smart services, such as the SuperHub function, which facilitates the transfer of data and files between different applications and devices. It does not incorporate Google services.

Classic design and quality

In addition to the signature design language of the Mate series, with its iconic symmetry and space ring design, the HUAWEI Mate 50 Series Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris stepped relief design for the first time. The HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro comes with a glass back cover available in two colors, silver and black, giving the phone a distinct and elegant finish. The HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro also supports IP68 rated water resistance.

Innovative XMAGE camera with Ultra Aperture

After ending its collaboration with Leica, Huawei introduced its new brand ‘XMAGE’ last July, which aims to offer consumers a new format for shooting photos. HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro features a 10-level adjustable Ultra Aperture camera that incorporates novelties in optical system, mechanical structure, technology and image processing. In ‘Auto’ mode the intelligent iris adjusts to match the aperture size to the image scene while in ‘Professional’ mode you can manually adjust depth of field and degree of blur. For its part, advanced hardware and algorithms integrate naturally to enhance still image capture. The Ultra Aperture camera is equipped with a large aperture of f/1.4, which uses the XD Fusion Pro imaging engine and allows a large amount of light to adjust image brightness, highlight and shadow details, and balance cool and warm colors perfectly.

Night mode captures images where light and dark spaces are clearly defined, even in low-light environments. For its part, with the ‘Portrait’ mode you can obtain a blur of the background in a natural way that highlights the main subject of the photograph over its surroundings. And thanks to the periscope telephoto lens that supports a zoom range of up to 200X, images can be obtained from great distances. In addition, the wide-angle macro camera allows you to capture more details without losing quality. HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro also supports picture-in-picture (PiP) video and macro recording to clearly reproduce moving scenes.

powerful performance

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro incorporates technology that increases device performance. In this sense, SuperHold intelligently uses the memory of smart smartphones to ensure seamless multitasking. In addition, SuperRender reduces power consumption through pixel-level interframe prediction, keeping gameplay stable at high framerates and preventing overheating. For its part, SuperStorage removes duplicate files and compresses rarely used applications. In this way, up to 20 GB of space can be conserved (on a phone with 256 GB of ROM), allowing for more storage, for example, of photos and videos. On the other hand, the innovative SuperEnergy Boosting energy saving mode allows, when the battery level drops to 1%, to keep the device in up to three hours of standby or 12 minutes of calls.

EMUI 13, now with simplified interactions

he HUAWEI Mate 50 series phones are the first to run EMUI 13, which enhances everyday use with easy one-tap navigation. SuperStorage removes duplicate files seamlessly and compresses infrequently used applications. This conserves up to 20 GB of space (on a phone with 256 GB ROM), leaving more room for the abundance of photos and videos that any user stores today. SuperHub allows users to temporarily store images, documents and text, and share them in a unified way through free transfers between different applications and devices. The HUAWEI Mate 50 series incorporates cutting-edge technology that substantially increases performance. An innovative Low Battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level drops to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting, which enables HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours of standby, or 12 minutes of talk time. Comprehensive privacy features allow the user to have peace of mind. HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro supports Image Privacy Protection, which means that when you share an image, your phone automatically deletes sensitive information such as location and time.

Price and release date

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro is on presale for €1,199 from today November 10 to November 23 in both Black and Gray in the 8+256GB configuration with a free HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro (Classic or Active). The terminal will definitely go on sale on November 23 at a recommended price of €1,199 and with an introductory offer that includes HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 as a gift.

