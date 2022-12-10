Bad news for Disney+: price increase and less own content in 2023

The winds do not accompany the boat Disney+ (as it happens to those of Pirates of the Caribbean, everything must be said). The fact is that things in the parent company are not going as well as they should and, for this reason, the CEO was recently changed to give the reins back to Bob Iger who, in his day, made the company grow exponential form.

And, apparently, things were worse than they were supposed. Not even the parks are going as they should and, in the cinema, for a long time there have been more failures than successes. Therefore, the direction of Bob Chapek has not given the expected result. And this directly affects the Disney+ streaming video platform. And the news that has been known is not exactly positive as we will indicate

What is expected in the short term at Disney +

We are talking about the plans for 2023, which Iger is apparently reviewing with a magnifying glass with the aim of turning around a situation that seems complicated for the company due to the fact that the balance sheets do not add up at all. Although the growth of the video platform is a reality (more than 160 million users are estimated worldwide), the cost effectiveness does not aim to be achieved on the date on which 2025 was expected. The expenses have far exceeded the income and, therefore, it is time to put the scissors.

Unsplash

And, for starters, it’s over own production in a quantity that did not make sense or accompanied many times in quality (some series, it must be said, did not measure up). We will have to see which titles are affected, among which it is to be hoped that there will not be fantastic series like Andor, but it is clear that something promised will not arrive (a bet could be a second season of Loki, which did not obtain a follow-up according to budget). The fact is that a reduction of at least 20% than promised -which were about 50 creations… not bad-. That is, at most forty.

Another thing will be licenses and occasional purchases of third party creations, something that works very well for other services and, therefore, can be an excellent option to patch up the hole that Disney+ has left. Come on, it will still be worth having an account, at least on paper.

The price, no doubt about it

This is something that was thought to change with the arrival of Iger at the controls of global Disney, but none of that is going to happen. The company’s plans seem unalterable in this regard and in 2023 it will end up being produced -The amount is not yet known and, neither, what the option with ads will be like as Netflix already offers-. But it is clear that access to the catalog will be more expensive. And, all this, added to a decision that sooner or later the company will have to make to be solvency: it decides to buy to grow or, simply, says goodbye and sells the VOD service (be careful with Apple, which may have a lot to say here). . We’ll see what good old Bob decides.