A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra reveals the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro

The three photos of a pumpkin you see below were allegedly captured with the main cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro, according to source Ice Universe. What we can see is a crop to better see the details. In the case of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it should be a sample shot of the main 200 MP sensor. Color reproduction is similar on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That is to say: they seem to saturate the colors a little more than the Google Pixel 7 Pro to make them look more vivid and with higher contrast. When it comes to details, the Galaxy S23 Ultra outperforms the other two phones. Although the photos captured with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro look good, they are inferior to the Galaxy S23 Ultra shot. The latter shows much more detail in the pumpkin, showing the surface texture better.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Pixel 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Assuming this is indeed a sample photo taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, keep in mind that the phone has not yet been released. Which means you’re running pre-release firmware, which can still get better. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 Ultra in early January or the first week of February 2023. According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and dual cameras. 10 MP telephoto lens, one with 3x optical zoom and the other with a 10x zoom element.