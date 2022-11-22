Galaxy A23 5G launches in Japan with IP68, smaller display and MediaTek chipset

Samsung has launched a new edition of the Galaxy A23 5G in Japan and the device is completely different from the one that bears the same name here in the west.

Therefore, he has highlight is its IP68 certification against waterand the design has also been simplified and the rear only has a large camera.

As for the specifications, the new Japanese Galaxy A23 5G has a 5.8-inch IPS TFT screen with HD+ resolution and a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera.

- Advertisement -

already the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 700, and it works with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If necessary, you can expand the storage with a MicroSD card.