Galaxy A23 5G launches in Japan with IP68, smaller display and MediaTek chipset

Samsung has launched a new edition of the Galaxy A23 5G in Japan and the device is completely different from the one that bears the same name here in the west.
Therefore, he has highlight is its IP68 certification against waterand the design has also been simplified and the rear only has a large camera.
As for the specifications, the new Japanese Galaxy A23 5G has a 5.8-inch IPS TFT screen with HD+ resolution and a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera.
already the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 700, and it works with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If necessary, you can expand the storage with a MicroSD card.
As mentioned earlier, the rear of this smartphone has a single 50 MP rear camera and an LED flash to accompany night recordings.
The Japanese A23 5G has a digital reader integrated into the power button, features a P2 input for wired headphones and NFC for proximity payments, in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Lastly, the battery is 4,000mAh and supports 15W charging, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under One UI 4.1.
- 5.8 inch IPS TFT display with HD+ resolution
- Drop notch display
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5 MP front camera
- 50 MP rear camera
- 5G connection, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and P2 port
- 4,000 mAh battery with 15W charging
- Android 12 running under One UI 4.1.
Announced exclusively in the Japanese market, this new Galaxy A23 5G is sold in black, white and red. The price of the single variant is 32,800 yen, around R$1,234 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
