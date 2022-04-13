Shot on iPhone, among the ten most beautiful photos of the iPhone 13 Pro there is also a bit of Italy

There is also the shot of an ItalianMarco Colletta, among the ten snapshots captured with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max that Apple awarded as part of the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge. For the Apple there is not one that stands out in particular, they are all equally beautiful and fascinating, even if for different reasons and with different subjects. After all, this is art too, and art – as we know – moves different chords in each of us.
And then they are all macros that attest to the quality achieved by today’s top-of-the-range products, of which the iPhone 13 Pro among the most shining exponents. The international jury set up by Apple – composed among others by Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance and Pamela Chen – selected ten photos from China, Hungary, India, Spain, Thailand, the United States and, of course, Italy.
La Mela will “exhibit” them on its portal and on the official Instagram account, as well as on the advertising posters of “selected cities”such as banner of the photographic capabilities of iPhones and the potential of the software, both the one that downstream of the ISP processes the “raw” data coming from the sensor a few moments after the shot, and the app Photo iPhones and third-party apps. Participants had until February 16 to take part in the competition, and a few hours ago the winners were notified that they had become part of the history of the iPhone 13.
The ten photos judged the most beautiful by the jury are available, also in original resolution, in the link in SOURCE. We, give it to us, give in to pride by publishing the only Italian photo among the ten winners. Marco Colletta he was among the winners thanks to his instinct, of course, but also for the charm of the chosen subject. For the photo of him she chose the title The Cave, the cave. These are the words given to Apple:
The enveloping shape of the petals accentuated by intense shadows made me think of a deep cave, ready to be explored; keeping the point of view inside the flower, I wanted the natural framing of the hibiscus to make us feel fully part of its beauty. When I discovered macro mode, I thought it was yet another new feature I wanted to put to the test on my new iPhone 13 Pro. But I really started to love it when I started to familiarize myself with the possibilities it provides. I have found that it gives me the ability to transform almost everything I see into an abstract subject, different from how it actually appears. This feature really released my imagination.
Two of the judges who selected the photos for Apple said so about The Cave.
The rich textures and colors bring the image out of the screen, and the soft focus (of the pistil, ed) in the foreground is a wonderful compositional element that draws the viewer into the image – commented Della Huff.
Shooting a macro from the side is no easy matter because you have to consider whether the background will confuse the shot. I like the composition of the image with the gem surrounded by the petals, as if it were loved. The light and shadows give a feeling of serenity – the comment of Paddy Chao.
