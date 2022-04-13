Shot on iPhone, among the ten most beautiful photos of the iPhone 13 Pro there is also a bit of Italy

There is also the shot of an ItalianMarco Colletta, among the ten snapshots captured with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max that Apple awarded as part of the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge. For the Apple there is not one that stands out in particular, they are all equally beautiful and fascinating, even if for different reasons and with different subjects. After all, this is art too, and art – as we know – moves different chords in each of us.

And then they are all macros that attest to the quality achieved by today’s top-of-the-range products, of which the iPhone 13 Pro among the most shining exponents. The international jury set up by Apple – composed among others by Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance and Pamela Chen – selected ten photos from China, Hungary, India, Spain, Thailand, the United States and, of course, Italy.