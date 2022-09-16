Windows Terminal receives new version with extensive customization of themes and colors

THE Microsoft this week released version 1.16 of Windows . The highlight of the new compilation of the tool is in the visual area of ​​the software, which received resources for of themes and colors. It is worth noting that previous versions already allowed customization of the interface, but 1.16 Preview takes this options to another level, making it easier for those who work with several Windows Terminal windows at the same time, for example.

In addition to improved support for themes, Windows Terminal 1.16 also seeks to make the interface with color schemes more intuitive. Still in this preview, Microsoft also made a new rendering engine standard that promises to improve performance. - Advertisement - The new renderer supports shading effects and bold text, for example, and also enables a performance tuning mode on PCs that do not have hardware graphics acceleration enabled.





As for the themes, some standard shades were changed to make the application interface more pleasant. The dark option is already enabled by default and it is now possible to make the theme follow the operating system settings. Red Dead Redemption 2 now supports DLSS 2.2: Up to 45% more performance in 4K Finally, Microsoft highlighted that the new version also comes with the traditional bug fixes. Interested parties can download Windows Terminal 1.16 preview on Microsoft Store or way GitHub. It is free and works on Windows 10 and 11. And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

