The Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro also on Android? DynamicSpot takes care of it

- Advertisement -

Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before? This is the question that many have probably asked themselves when Apple first showed its Island on the 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Probably this question will also be asked by some smartphone manufacturers.

The “hole” in the display is the solution currently chosen on most smartphones to integrate the front camera. This choice came after the “pop-up” modules, which had a decidedly short life, and the decidedly unsightly drop “notches”. UDC technology, on the other hand, despite having reached a good compromise between visual effect and photographic quality, is still far from perfect.

Apple has decided to switch this year from the classic and “iconic” notch to the holes in the display, two to be exact: a circular one for the traditional camera and a “pill” one for the infrared camera, the light sensors and the projector. of points. The Dynamic Island was designed by Apple to try to “hide” these two holes while making them useful for providing information to the user.

- Advertisement -

Waiting to understand if this way of using the space around the front camera can become a “trend” followed by other smartphone manufacturers (the first seems to be realme), there is someone who has thought of creating an app that allows for emulate the Dynamic Island also on other -based devices. is the one that currently seems to have managed to obtain the most convincing result.

dynamicSpot, available on the Google Play Store in beta, was created by the developer Jawomo and reached in a few hours already over 50,000 downloads.

The app description is clear:

- Advertisement -

With dynamicSpot you can easily get the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone 14 Pro on your device! dynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island’s “mini multitasking” feature that makes it easy to access recent notifications or phone status changes. Just tap on the small black popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details.

The operation is practically the same as the Apple counterpart: you launch an app and when you put it in the background, the island appears on the camera. One tap puts the app back in full screen, one long tap shows the informative popup

While the Dynamic Island of the iPhone is not customizable, dynamicSpot is, even a lot. The interaction settings, the shape and size of the popup and the apps that can use it can be changed. Since dynamicSpot uses Android’s notification system, it is compatible with almost all messaging, music and other apps.

- Advertisement -

Most of the features are free but there are also some customization options that require you to upgrade to the full version is sold for 3.99 euros. To work, the app needs a series of permissions that must be granted during the initial setup phase. As reported in the card on the Google store, dynamicSpot does not collect user data and does not share anything with third parties.

dynamicspot | Android | Google Play Store, Free