How to turn off “Message Received” notices in Apple Messages

Although it is very helpful to know instantly the arrival of s thanks to notifications, there are times when they can become annoying. Both in cases of an incessant arrival of the same when the conversation in a group chat is animated and when they come from someone who can be annoying. But all this increases if, in addition, is added to so much notification the one that indicates that the interlocutor has already read the message that has been sent to you.

The app differentiates SMS (in green) from messages between device users (in blue)

Apple has added this option to its Messages (iMessage) application, although only for those messages that users of this app exchange with each other on Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac computers), leaving out the exchange of messages through traditional SMS, which includes communications with users of Android devices. The way to differentiate what type of message it is is to see the background color of the speech bubble: green for SMS or blue for those sent between Apple devices.

An additional notification that will reassure some users but others can unnerve, especially if a response is expected with some urgency, notification is received that the message has been received and read but no response is obtained. An anxiety that WhatsApp users are well aware of with the famous “received/read” confirmations.

For this reason, the possibility of deactivating (and reactivating) this “read message” notification has also been added, and it can also be deactivated in a general way or only for communication with specific interlocutors. The options for this are found in the “Settings – Messages” menu of iPhone or iPad, where the general option can be activated or deactivated at any time, for all messages from all interlocutors. When activated, an indication of the time it was read will be added next to the message.

In the event that you want to deactivate these acknowledgments of receipt with respect to the messages that are exchanged with a specific contact, the option exists since iOS 10 and the method is different:

-To access to the app Messages

-Search for a conversation with said contact

-Click on the icon contact profile

-Disable button “Send ”

In addition to SMS sent from Messages, group messages also do not yet have of this option.