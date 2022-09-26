HomeMobileAndroidSo you can keep the dark interface of Android Auto in your...

So you can keep the dark interface of Android Auto in your car so as not to affect you while driving

Published on

By Brian Adam
asi puedes mantener la interfaz oscura de android auto en tu coche para no afectarte mientras conduces.jpg
As it happens with any application, web page or in the interfaces of various devices, the dark mode will always be one of the best aids to reduce the accelerated sensation of eye fatigue.

This is something that is present whatever electronic device you use. Having said that and now entering the main topic of this post, whenever you drive our vision should be kept as clear and relaxed as possiblefor obvious reasons, and occupying the dark mode of android Auto is undoubtedly a great help.

As with mobile devices, Android Auto also has a factory interface so that, depending on lighting and time of day, a light or dark tone is displayed on the screen of your car. Come on, that at night the screen will turn dark to reduce eye fatigue and during the day the bright tone will remain.

However, this does not have to be the case and if currently the light tone of the screen bothers you, you can choose to keep Android Auto’s dark interface at all times. Being less strong tones and less harmful blue light emission compared to light mode, many users prefer to go formally to the darker variant.

Google Play Points also arrives in Italy: rewards for those who buy from the Play Store

For that reason, below you can find the information you need to know and the steps you must follow to achieve this goalso pay attention.

How to activate Android Auto dark mode and keep it fixed

– First of all, connect your mobile to the car, either via cable or wirelessly.
– Once Android Auto has started, enter the Android Auto app. Settings on your car screen.
– Go to the tab Night/day mode for maps.
– Finally, choose the option Night.

And that’s it, by the time you’ve finished these few steps, you’ll see that the screen interface inside the car will remain in this tone, so take advantage of it and enjoy the least visual effort you will have to make when you go to look at the screen.

