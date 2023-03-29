Redmi Note 12 Turbo official: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and super price in China

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has just presented in China Redmi Notes 12 Turbo. That, let’s say it right away, technical data sheet in hand looks like a product that it stops one step away from the medium-high range. The chip, an element that says a lot about I would like of smartphones, is the very latest Snapdragon 7+ second generation: TSMC’s 4-nanometer manufacturing, over 2.9GHz of maximum frequency, the mid-range is almost tight.

They complete the picture memories very fast, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 archiving, record-breaking capabilities (up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage!), the very complete connectivity (Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.3, audio jack, infrared emitter, NFC…) and the “usual” 5,000 mAh battery that can be recharged at the more than decent power of 67 watts. Where has Redmi stopped so as not to end up in a segment that the Notes are not used to treading, even if vitaminized like the 12 Turbo?

Two items in particular. Insist on the first i.e. on lack of fingerprint reader in the screen, a feature that is found almost everywhere today (but it is not necessarily a bad thing that it is in the frame), is from a little too rigorous professors. The second, on the other hand, is the element that most of all keeps the Redmi Note 12 Turbo mid-range anchored, that is the rear camera group who appears to have an off-pitch voice in a high-level choir.

Leaving aside the 64 MP main camera which will have to be tested (it is in any case optically stabilized, well), 8 MP for the ultra wide seems a bit low and above all the third is a “makeshift” camera, a 2MP macros who is only there to provide material to the marketing department. Will Redmi Note 12 Turbo arrive in Europe? Probably, it would be an extremely interesting product, to look at prices applied in China:

8+256GB : 1,999 yuan, 270 euros at the current exchange rate

: 1,999 yuan, at the current exchange rate 12 + 256 GB (also Harry Potter Edition at the same price): 2,199 yuan, 295 euros

12+512GB: 2,399 yuan, 322 euros

16+1TB: 2,799 yuan, 375 euros.



REDMI NOTE 12 TURBO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.67-inch Flexible OLED, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10+, 1,000-nit max brightness, 30/60/90/120Hz refresh rate

: 6.67-inch Flexible OLED, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10+, 1,000-nit max brightness, 30/60/90/120Hz refresh rate chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 2.91 GHz 4-nanometer octa-core (TSMC)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 2.91 GHz 4-nanometer octa-core (TSMC) memories : 8, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 8, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : primary rear: 64 MP with optical stabilization (OIS) ultra wide rear: 8 MP, FOV 120° macro rear: 2 MP video: 4K@30fps Front: 16MP

: unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader audio : 2x Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 2x microphones

: 2x Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 2x microphones connectivity : 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, USB-C, infrared emitter

: 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, USB-C, infrared emitter interface user : MIUI 14

: MIUI 14 drums : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh recharge : 67 watts on cable

: 67 watts on cable size And weight: 161.1 x 75 x 7.9 mm, 181 grams.