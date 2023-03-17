qualcomm announces snapdragon 7+ gen 2 for affordable high end smartphone

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm has introduced a new high-end chipset, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. It is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which was not very popular.

The new chipset aims to offer performance worthy of a flagship, thanks to a 50% faster CPU and a 200% faster GPU, and it will mainly be used in gaming smartphones and high-end phones with affordable prices.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is manufactured by TSMC using a 4nm process the same as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors. It supports 200 MP camera sensors, which is currently only made by Samsung.

- Advertisement -

The new chip is also the first of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series to support the 4K 60fps video recording up to 10-bit. You can also record 1080p slow-motion videos at 240 fps. Thanks to its triple 18-bit Spectra ISP, the chip can process images from three 32 MP cameras without shutter lag.

Qualcomm’s new high-end chipset is the first Snapdragon 7-series processor to incorporate the ARM Cortex-X2 CPU core. This main core runs at 2.91 GHz. It also features three Cortex-A710 CPU cores at 2.49GHz and four Cortex-A510 CPU cores at 1.8GHz.

Its new Adreno GPU offers twice the performance of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, delivering Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 levels of performance. It supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Supports dual-channel DDR5 3200 MHz RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

- Advertisement -

Connectivity features of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 include dual-SIM dual-active (mmWave and sub-6GHz) 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio), NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C port. It also has global positioning and navigation support through BeiDou, Galileo, GPS, GLONASS, NavIQ and QZSS.



