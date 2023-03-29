Official Honor Play 7T and 7T Pro: different twins for China | Prices

- Advertisement -

Honor has made two official in China mid-range and mid-low range, Honor Play 7T and Pro. It was not easy to differentiate two products so close by market segment, yet the company seems to have succeeded in technical specifications and images in hand. Needless to say, the relatively bolder of the two is the , which if it is true that on a technical level it does not offer anything exciting, at least on an aesthetic one it gives the sensation of keep up with the times.

Honor Play 7T Pro

With i market times, see the front surface with three out of four frames reduced to a minimum, and with i times of the Honor range, see the design of the rear camera assembly reminiscent of its higher-end siblings, see Honor 70. Like it or not, there is no denying that Honor Play 7T Pro is a different product from the competition. The lower-end brother Play 7T instead it can get confused with dozens of other products, one can say of every era to look at the drip notch.

Honor Play 7T

Play 7T recovers with a interesting technical prospect in relation to the price to which it is proposed in China. Will they ever come to our area? We don’t know, but the connectivity item in the data sheet lacks support for the European positioning system Galileo, so it seems unlikely. THE prices applied in China:

Honor Play 7T Pro:

8+128GB: 1,499 yuan, about 250 euros at the current exchange rate

8+256GB: 1,699 yuan, about 230 euros

Honor Play 7T:

8+128GB: 1,099 yuan, about 150 euros at the current exchange rate

8+256GB: 1,299 yuan, about 175 euros.

HONOR PLAY 7T PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.7-inch LTPS LCD, Full HD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels), up to 90Hz

: 6.7-inch LTPS LCD, Full HD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels), up to 90Hz chip : MediaTek Dimensity 6020, octa core at 2.2 GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 6020, octa core at 2.2 GHz memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 rear depth: 2 MP f/2.4 front: 8MP f/2.0

: connectivity : 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack unlock : via side fingerprint reader

: via side fingerprint reader drums : 4,000 mAh, fast charging at 40 watts

: 4,000 mAh, fast charging at 40 watts system operating : Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

: Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 size And weight: 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.4 mm, 175 grams approx.

HONOR PLAY 7T – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.74-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels), up to 90Hz

: 6.74-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels), up to 90Hz chip : MediaTek Dimensity 6020, octa core at 2.2 GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 6020, octa core at 2.2 GHz memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 rear depth: 2 MP f/2.4 front: 5MP f/2.2

: connectivity : 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack unlock : via side fingerprint reader

: via side fingerprint reader drums : 6,000 mAh, fast charging at 22.5 watts

: 6,000 mAh, fast charging at 22.5 watts system operating : Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

: Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 size And weight: 167.5 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm, 196 grams approx.