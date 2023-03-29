An exclusive feature of the Galaxy S23 would be coming to the S22 and S21

- Advertisement -

In a few days, Samsung could extend a feature that debuted with the Galaxy S23 and has so far remained exclusive to a handful of flagships from the past. It’s about image clipper, found inserted in the One UI 5.1 of the latest “tops” which with a disarming simplicity allows you to extract one or more subjects from an image.

Merit of artificial intelligence, which first recognizes the elements of which an image or a video frame is composed and then extrapolates them from the context, from the background. This way you can share quickly only what interests, to a contact or for example towards a photo editing application that allows you to work on it.

According to @Tech_Reve on Twitter Samsung is ready to extend Image Clipper also to the three Galaxy S22s and the same number of Galaxy S21s. Curious that there is no information about the leaflets, which of course does not mean that they will remain out but trivially that nothing is known for the moment. It cannot be excluded that Image Clipper arrives together with the April patches.

To know how are the s yesterday we completed the trio of reviews with that of the Plus variant, which we analyzed from a slightly different perspective from that of the "usual" reviews:

