Pixel Fold: Google’s foldable could debut in 2023 with AMOLED screen and 64 MP Sony camera

Update (11/17/2022) – EB

After several third-party reports, 9to5Google now claims to have gathered several evidence that points to specifications for Google’s first foldable cell phone. More than that, the portal says that it should be launched in 2023, which makes a lot of sense considering that there are no more Google events scheduled for this year.

So far we know that the Pixel Fold should be a cell phone with an internal 120 Hz OLED screen with 7.9 inches and a resolution of 1840 x 2208 pixels, while the external screen should have the same technology, but with a resolution of 1080 x 2100 pixels . The fingerprint sensor should not be under the screen, but on the side to facilitate its use even with the cell phone closed or open.

In the camera sector we should find a triple main set with a Sony IMX787 sensor from 64 MP with 1/1.3 inches, which means that the foldable can have a camera superior to that of the Pixel 7, in addition to an ultrawide sensor and a telephoto . Unfortunately there is no information about the front camera. Finally, the Pixel Fold is expected to use the same processor as the Pixel 7, that is, the Tensor G2 that was announced earlier this year. What are your expectations for Google’s foldable? Tell in the comments.

Original article (11/26/2021) Pixel Fold: Google is working on a foldable smartphone to be launched between 2021 and 2022

After leaked documents in mid-2020 point to a foldable smartphone under development by Google to integrate the Pixel line, the increasingly reliable leaker Jon Prosser, who this week revealed details about the new iMacs, said in a tweet that the project is being developed and its launch would be closer than expected. Published last night, the 25th, Prosser stated that the Pixel “Fold” is a reality and that Google should announce its first foldable between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Further details have not yet been released.