HomeMobileAndroidOPPO still has several surprises in store for 2022 | Rumor

OPPO still has several surprises in store for 2022 | Rumor

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1029264.jpeg
1029264.jpeg
- Advertisement -

It seems that a refresh of an OPPO smartphone belonging to the Find X5 family is coming: the main novelty will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip, according to the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station. The device is expected to debut in this second half of the year, but additional details are not known. It is worth mentioning that currently the Find X5 range consists of three models:

  • Find X5 standard, with Snapdragon 888
  • Find X5 Pro, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 except in China, where it mounts MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Find X5 Lite, with MediaTek Dimensity 900

oppo find x5 lite pic
oppo find x5 lite pic

oppo find x5 pic
oppo find x5 pic

oppo find x5 pro pic
oppo find x5 pro pic
Oppo Find X5 Lite 72.1 x 156.8 x 7.8 mm
6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px		 Oppo Find X5 72.6 x 160.3 x 8.7 mm
6.55 inches – 2220×1080 px		 Oppo Find X5 Pro 73.9 x 163.7 x 8.5 mm
6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px

 

It is natural to assume that the refresh will concern X5 Pro – partly because it is the most prestigious model, partly because the transition from S8G1 to S8 + G1 should be particularly easy, especially considering that, at least according to rumors, in the change of foundry from Samsung to TSMC, the chip would even improve thermal efficiency while keeping the other physical properties unchanged. The smartphone should be presented during the month of August, at least in China.

[mb_related_posts1]

The source also says there should be one new ColorOS, the 13; it will probably be based on Android 13, since OPPO has also decided to align the version number of its customization with the base operating system. There will also be two wearables: Watch 3 and Band 2. Finally, a direct competitor of products such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola RAZR should also arrive from OPPO: the code name of the flip phone with flexible OLED display is Dragonfly, and it could hit the market under the name Find N2.

OnePlus, 4 new smart TVs arriving in India on February 17 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Official Honor X40i: knows how to get noticed | China prices

Honor has made official a new smartphone in China today that is positioned in...
Android

Galaxy Z Fold 4: memory cuts and colors

There is about a month left until the presentation of the next range of...
Android

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, first shot of the 200MP camera

  What you see below could be there first photo taken by Motorola Edge 30...
Latest news

The complicated Spanish bank tax will have European imitators

The logic of the tax is dubious, but that won't stop it from spreading...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.