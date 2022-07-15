OPPO still has several surprises in store for 2022 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

It seems that a refresh of an OPPO smartphone belonging to the Find X5 family is coming: the main novelty will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip, according to the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station. The device is expected to debut in this second half of the year, but additional details are not known. It is worth mentioning that currently the Find X5 range consists of three models:

Find X5 standard, with Snapdragon 888

Find X5 Pro, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 except in China, where it mounts MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Find X5 Lite, with MediaTek Dimensity 900

It is natural to assume that the refresh will concern X5 Pro – partly because it is the most prestigious model, partly because the transition from S8G1 to S8 + G1 should be particularly easy, especially considering that, at least according to rumors, in the change of foundry from Samsung to TSMC, the chip would even improve thermal efficiency while keeping the other physical properties unchanged. The smartphone should be presented during the month of August, at least in China.

The source also says there should be one new ColorOS, the 13; it will probably be based on Android 13, since OPPO has also decided to align the version number of its customization with the base operating system. There will also be two wearables: Watch 3 and Band 2. Finally, a direct competitor of products such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola RAZR should also arrive from OPPO: the code name of the flip phone with flexible OLED display is Dragonfly, and it could hit the market under the name Find N2.