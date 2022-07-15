Google begins to push on the future of the Pixel: it wants the most from the dialogue between hw and sw

- Advertisement -

A large company like Google, committed on many fronts, is constantly looking for staff. Ads are published (also, but not limited to) on the portal Google Careerswhere for a few days there has been a rather emblematic one on the evolutionary direction that Mountain View imagined for the Pixel range.

That Google smartphones of the new course they went all in on artificial intelligence and machine learning it has never been a mystery, to tell the truth indeed in Mountain View they confessed it when the adoption of the Tensor chip was announced, designed right in the rooms of the headquarters, instead of a more classic Qualcomm chip, com ‘had always been on the Pixels until then.

Google, however, is intensifying its efforts in view of future generations, looking for a professional figure to put at the helm of Pixel Smarts.

As the Director of Product Management for Pixel Smarts, you will focus on creating different experiences for Pixels that leverage our machine learning experience. This will require a deep and innovative exploration of user needs and technological capabilities. Additionally, you will contribute to and guide this exploration, create a roadmap, and help build a team.

The offer is undoubtedly interesting, and despite not knowing the average pay for a director at Google, it is also in economic terms: the minimum wage – the announcement reads – is included between 259 thousand and 279 thousand dollars, excluding bonuses and various benefits. However, there is a lot of experience required and also demanding responsibilities, not to mention the fact that we would have to move to the States.

Beyond the wage details, the direction that Google wants to give to the Pixel: “Identify long-term evolutions for Android and Pixel by leveraging advanced machine learning to make the most of integration between hardware and software“. In short, Google did not work on Tensor like this, for fun or to hear the sound of applause: now it’s time to go to the cashier.

