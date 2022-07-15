Official Honor X40i: knows how to get noticed | China prices

- Advertisement -

Honor has made official a new smartphone in China today that is positioned in the mid-range. It’s X40i, we wrote yesterday about the previews provided by the company through the Weibo social network. And Honor X40i confirms a mid-range with a particular design, with a rear camera group to eight and with two colors, in addition to the classic white or black, which certainly do not go unnoticed, the Rose Galaxy more than the green leaf thanks to the glitter effect that you love or hate but does not leave you indifferent.

On the opposite surface Honor X40i shows a careful optimization of three out of four frames for which the thickness has been limited to 1 mm or a little more, while the fourth, the lower one, is visibly more “chubby” than the others. The particularly thin side bezels combined with the 19.9: 9 form factor meant that Honor X40i did not reach 75 mm in widthso despite the 6.7-inch screen diagonal it should be relatively easy to hold, also aided by a weight of less than 180 grams.

On the level of specifications there is nothing exciting: the display is a 60 Hz LCD, the chip is not very recent, the rear cameras are only “one and a half” (the second is a depth sensor), and with a 4,000 mAh battery it is to be hoped that the user interface, the Magic UI 6.1, is well optimized to “close” the most intense days. However, the memories convince, the chip has a 5G modem, and there is fast charging at 40 watts, with charger supplied.

Honor X40i is already available in China, we don’t know yet if it will arrive in Europe. here are the list prices:

8 + 128 GB at 1,599 yuan, at the current exchange rate 235 euros approximately

at 1,599 yuan, at the current exchange rate approximately 8 + 256 GB at 1,799 yuan, 265 euros approximately

at 1,799 yuan, approximately 12 + 256 GB to 1,999 yuan, 295 euros approximately.

HONOR X40I – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.7-inch LTPS LCD with Full HD + resolution (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) and 60Hz refresh rate, 19.9: 9 form factor

: 6.7-inch LTPS LCD with Full HD + resolution (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) and 60Hz refresh rate, 19.9: 9 form factor chip : MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7 nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7 nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB), 128 or 256 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB), 128 or 256 GB of storage cameras : rear main: 50MP f / 1.8, 1080p maximum video resolution rear depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 front: 8 MP f / 2.0

: unlock : fingerprint reader (physical) on the frame, 2D face recognition

: fingerprint reader (physical) on the frame, 2D face recognition connectivity : 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, no NFC, 3.5mm jack input, USB-C 2.0

: 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, no NFC, 3.5mm jack input, USB-C 2.0 battery : 4,000 mAh with fast charging at 40 watts (10 volts, 4 amps), charger supplied

: 4,000 mAh with fast charging at 40 watts (10 volts, 4 amps), charger supplied interface user: Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12

user: Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12 size : 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.43 mm, 175 grams of weight

: 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.43 mm, 175 grams of weight colors: black, silver, leaf green, pink