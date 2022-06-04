Oppo Find N2 closer to debut, but the rollable smartphone will take time

The future production of Oppo smartphones also foresees the launch of models with flexible and rollable screens, but it takes time to move from the projects to the executive phases, especially when it comes to using relatively new technologies. The well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station recently returned to the Oppo leaflets, providing new rumors about Oppo Find N2 and on the evolution of Oppo X 2021 concept.

OPPO FIND N2 BY YEAR END, ROLLABLE IN 2023?

The good news first: Oppo Find N2 seems to be on the launch pad, the project would be about to enter the operational phase with the start of series production and would find its distinctive feature in the mechanism that allows the screen to be folded horizontally, Galaxy Z Flip style (and later models) so to speak. The source does not reveal other features of the product which in recent days had returned to the center of the news after the rumors of the leaker Mukul Sharma concerning the start of tests both in Europe and in Asia.

While the first Oppo clamshell smartphone with flexible screen could arrive on the market within the end of the year the same cannot be said of a possible smartphone with rollable display which would make the experience gained by Oppo with the aforementioned X 2021 its own. The progress of the project did not allow it to be finalized by the end of 2021, and the product could miss the appointment with the market also in 2022. The leaker stressed that Oppo has made progress by improving both the characteristics of the display and the internal components, but for the debut we will have to wait likely 2023.

The market for folding smartphones, in which Oppo has recently been present with a commercial product (the Find N was launched at the end of 2021), is growing and buyers show that they prefer models with a clamshell format (see recent analysis of DSCC). From this point of view, Oppo’s choice to focus on the Find N2 is not wrong, fixing later the marketing of a product that is even more innovative, but at the same time with uncertain commercial outcomes.