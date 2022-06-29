HomeMobileAndroidOnePlus Nord N300 5G would have passed by the FCC. Will...

OnePlus Nord N300 5G would have passed by the FCC. Will it really have Android 11?

Published on

By Abraham
A year ago these days OnePlus announced the economical Nord N200 5G exclusively for the American market. After a calendar turn there is still no trace of the successor, but it seems that something is moving. In recent days, the FCC has certified a OnePlus CPH2389and the prevailing address on the net is that it is the model number from OnePlus Nord N300 5G.

The FCC has analyzed and certified its network capabilities, specifically the frequencies of 5G that the alleged Nord N300 is able to hook. The stars and stripes organization has not published any other technical specifications, so to know something more in preview on the next OnePlus project we must be satisfied with what the rumors have reported so far.

One of the labels produced by the FCC

@passionategeekz he tracked on Twitter one OnePlus Nord N300 5G technical sketch:

  • Snapdragon chip – model not specified
  • Full HD + display
  • 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage
  • OxygenOS based on Android 11

Specs so to speak stunted – in particular, the equipment of is not enthusiastic memories – for a product that in 2022 would arrive with Android 11 in a market as demanding as the North American one.

The Realme X9 Pro is almost completely filtered as it passes through the TENAA, letting us see a high-end economic profile

In short, the key to decree the success or failure of a project with evident technical economies – assuming that the rumor is accurate, of course – could lie in the wallets that is, how low, and therefore captivating, will be the list price of OnePlus Nord N300 5G / CPH2389. We do not know when it will be made official, but the well-informed say they are quite certain that even Nord N300, like its predecessor, will be exclusive to North American markets.

In the opening image, OnePlus Nord N200 5G

