NBA All-World is Niantic’s new augmented reality game

By Brian Adam
Niantic introduced “NBA All-Word,” a new game that promises to harness the potential of augmented reality to steal several hours a day.

Yes, Niantic will start to venture into the world of sports to offer us an experience similar to Pokémon Go. We tell you what it is.

This is the next Niantic Pokémon-style game

The dynamic that Niantic proposes with NBA All-Word is similar to Pokémon Go. We will have a map with several points of interest that we must locate in real locations, but instead of Pokémon we will have elements of basketball.

Yes, the idea revolves around exploring the real world to get items, earn points, compete with other players, etc. As Marcus Matthews stated, they want to “turn the real world into a basketball theme park.”

So following this dynamic, you will be able to collect NBA players and improve them with the elements that you collect in the different places. For example, you could buy a new pair of virtual shoes for your player.

And of course, you will have many options and elements to customize your characters with different looks, and at the same time, manage your team of players to compete with others. As mentioned in the presentation, for the development of the game they are using a database with thousands of basketball courts and real places to offer an impressive experience.

Another particularity that will be found in the dynamics proposed in NBA All-Word is that the NBA star players will not only be physically similar but their style of play will also be taken into account.

They plan to bring NBA All-Word to iOS and Android, it doesn’t have a release date yet. In a first stage, it will be launched in selected markets as part of its beta tests. However, Niantic has already opened a web page so that fans can already sign up to receive future updates and find out if it will be available in the user’s country.

