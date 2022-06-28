HomeTech News5G NewsOnePlus Nord N300 5G will renew this family of mid-range phones

OnePlus Nord N300 5G will renew this family of mid-range phones

By Brian Adam
Coinciding with the year since the presentation of its last update, it seems that OnePlus is preparing to announce the arrival of the new Nord N300 5Gthe third generation of this family of premium mid-range smartphones, which this time will remain quite similar to the latest model.

Although for the moment the arrival of this new phone has only been revealed by the presence of its file on the FCC list (under the code name CPH2389), the leaker Passionategeekz has confirmed that the Nord 300 5G will come equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for its base model. Thus, other speculations already indicate that the company will once again opt for the use of a Snapdragon chipset, targeting the Snapdragon 695 5Galong with running an operating system based on Android 11 along with an OxygenOS skin of its own.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G

As we said, it will be a model quite similar to the current one, so no big changes are expected regarding its screen, repeating with an IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, which could see its inches slightly increased compared to the 6.49 inches of its predecessor. On the other hand, it has also been advanced since the phone will have a 5,000mAh batterybacked by support for a 33W fast charge system.

Japan sets a new internet speed record with a connection of 1.02 petabits per second

And it is that the biggest novelty of the new Nord N300 5G undoubtedly comes with its price, which would remain identical to that of the current generation, below 200 euros. What is not clear, however, is whether or not we can wait for the arrival of this phone in Europe, since although its first generation did debut in our territory, the N200 were limited to availability for the United States. It is expected that we will soon have more news from OnePlus itself, which should officially announce these terminals. During the month of July.

