OnePlus without limits: two headphones are coming, Watch 2 and a new smartband

For a few years now OnePlus has “normalized”, expanding its catalog towards the medium and low range as regards smartphones, but above all also exploring the wearables sector with true wireless earphones and smartwatches. The merger with Oppo seems to have given a further boost to this transformation, and if on the one hand rumors related to the return of a possible “flagship killer” emerged during the week, on the other hand in these hours there are rumors that anticipate well four OnePlus products on the launch pad which are not phones.

WEARABLE POKER

The well-known leaker Mukul Sharma on Twitter has in fact stated that they are coming two new TWS earphones, a new smartwatch and also an unprecedented one smartband. Sharma also specified that the headphones will debut soon on the Indian market, and that a model will be associated with the “Nord” series (we have the Nord Buds just over a month ago) – and will therefore be cheaper, but also less technologically sophisticated. The launch window would be in Q3, therefore between now and the end of September, and should coincide with the debut of new OnePlus smartphones. The leaker, however, did not provide further details either on the earphones, or on the smartwatch and smartband.

MORE CAN BE DONE

Waiting for more information, what we can do is note that the most delicate product is probably the smartwatch. OnePlus Watch, launched last year after a marketing campaign that had pushed expectations high, disappointed dramatically by revealing itself to be a failure, as we explained in our review.

It had to be that product capable of marking OnePlus’s symbolic leap from a niche brand to an ecosystem proposal, and instead it was proof that that leap was still too long. With OnePlus Watch 2, therefore, the company will not be able to repeat the same mistakes, under penalty of further compromise of its reputational capital. Similar speech, but less heavy, as regards OnePlus Band 2: also in this case, to carve out a significant space in the sector, an extra effort is needed compared to what was shown with the model launched in January.