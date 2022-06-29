Galaxy S23: the camera under the display of the Z Fold 3 will not be there

- Advertisement -

With the launch of the Galaxy S23 Samsung is preparing to renew several aspects of its next top of the range, starting with front photographic compartment which will finally be updated after 4 years on the basic and Plus models. However, it seems that the new sensor will not bring with it extreme innovations in this department, such as the much discussed passage of the camera below the screen.

UDC: SENSE ON THE FOLD, LESS ON THE GALAXY S

Indeed, it has been a while since there was talk of the possible adoption of the UDC (under display camera) by a top of the range of the Galaxy S series, however the insider Ianzuk wanted to permanently block any possibility of discussion on the subject by publishing a new indiscretion on the South Korean blog Naver Blog.

In fact, in his last post we read that the main components of the Galaxy S23 have already been confirmed and that among these there is no camera below the display, thus excluding that it can be implemented on the next generation of Samsung’s top range. It also seems that to see it on non-Fold smartphones you will have to wait at least S24, without specifying whether it will be equipped on the top of the 2024 range or if we will have to wait longer.

In any case, the absence from the S23 is one decidedly sensible and reasoned news since the implementation on the Z Fold 3 has not fully convinced everyone, while still being much more understandable. As we have also explained to you in the review of the latest Samsung folding, the use of the UDC on Fold 3 does not involve the same problems present on other smartphones, because the device has two other front cameras that can be used to take good quality shots .

The first is obviously the one present in the external display, while the second is none other than the main rear one, which can also be used for selfies thanks to the versatility of the Fold. From this point of view, it makes sense to accept the qualitative compromises of a UDC (however acceptable in video calls) in the face of the possibility of using the entire surface of the internal display as a work and content display area.

The same cannot be said for a more traditional smartphone, given that the adoption of UDCs to date forces us to make strong compromises regarding the quality of photos and videos. In the absence of a clear improvement in this technology, perhaps it is better to accept a small hole, rather than significantly compromising the entire front photographic sector.