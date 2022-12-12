Official Nokia Streaming Box 8010: it gets better, and the price doesn’t get out of control

- Advertisement -

Nokia updates the Streaming Box project, and if the design is almost identical to that of the previous generation which dates back to 2020 on a technical level, there are a series of small innovations that, together, could also make a difference in the long run. The collaboration with the Austrians of StreamView (Nokia puts the brand, StreamView the rest) continues on a product with a SoC always by Amlogic but updated, 1 GB of RAM and 24 GB of archiving in addition, and above all a good leap forward on the connectivity which accommodates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The price could only increase, but if you put it in the current socio-economic context, all in all it is not excessive. The technical improvements however, they do not run out of those above: LPPDR4 RAM instead of 3, which means higher speed despite, unfortunately, the flash storage is always eMMC, and also a extra USB (2.0) port. So Nokia Streaming Box 8010 promises to do everything, from games to multimedia to relax on the sofa, favored by the remote control (with backlit keys) that transfers the voice commands to Google Assistant (there is Android TV 11).

Nokia Streaming Box 8010, like the previous generation product, allows you to connect wireless keyboards and controllers and with integrated Chromecast manages to maximize the presence of HDMI, USB that can be used to connect external storage media, a LAN input and an optical digital output to connect audio systems or other.

NOKIA STREAMING BOX 8010 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

chip : Amlogic S905X4-K quad core with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

: Amlogic S905X4-K quad core with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU memories : 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage

: 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage resolution video: Ultra HD 4K

video: Ultra HD 4K decoding audio : Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS

: Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS system operating : Android TV 11

: Android TV 11 doors : HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 (max 4.5 watts), USB-C (max 5 watts), optical audio, 3.5 mm AV, ethernet, DC IN (12 watts)

: HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 (max 4.5 watts), USB-C (max 5 watts), optical audio, 3.5 mm AV, ethernet, DC IN (12 watts) connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility with: Bluetooth keyboards and controllers

with: Bluetooth keyboards and controllers size: 112 x 112 x 23 mm, 250 grams of weight



NOKIA STREAMING BOX 8010 – AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Nokia Streaming Box 8010 is already available for purchase in Europe and Italy through the official website (link in STREET)where it costs 129 euros with shipping included.