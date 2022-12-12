Amazon Photos updates on Android: all the news

Amazon Photos updates and is completely renewed on Android after the same makeover was done on iOS last year. With the newly released version several aspects are improved, first of all the navigation between the shots and the sharing with our contacts.

Everything is accessible with just the thumb: this is probably the main intent of Amazon with the new version of Photos, in order to simplify the use of the app as much as possible without the need to use both hands. Now you can also search for a photo gallery directly from the main screen, with one swipe upwards from the gallery, on the other hand, you will have access to an unprecedented control panel containing tools to filter the search results by subject, place or year.

In the simplified screen there is space for the Amazon logo located at the top left which gives access to information on your account, as well as any uploads to the cloud and prints. With a tap on the button at the top right, however, you can send photos and videos to your contacts. All news that iOS users have known for some time, but which finally also reach the owners of Android smartphones.

Amazon Photos makes available 5GB for the customers Prime: space is occupied only by videos, while for photos it is unlimited. The most used alternative plans are:

100GB: € 1.99 / month or € 19.99 / year

1TB: € 9.99 / month or € 99.99 / year

2TB: € 19.99 / month or € 199.98 / year

There are also additional plans ranging from 3 to 30TB with prices ranging from € 299.97 / year to € 2,999.70 / month.

Recall that Amazon’s other cloud service, Drive, will be shut down on December 31, 2023. Amazon customers will see photos and videos automatically saved in Amazon Photos. “Deleting photos and videos from Amazon Drive will result in their deletion on Amazon Photos“. It is then possible to stream the photos saved on Amazon Photos to an Echo or Fire TV device. For a few days Amazon Prime also includes Music with the entire music catalog (and several limitations).

