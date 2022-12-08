Nubia Z50 has confirmed launch for December with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Chinese cell phone maker Nubia officially confirmed the arrival of Z50, the brand’s next top-of-the-line device. The model stands out for being equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will be released this month. In a publication on the Chinese forum Weibo, the manufacturer announced the arrival of the product for this month of December, but did not specify the launch date of the device. The company also confirmed the presence of the new chip Qualcomm🇧🇷





Details about the Nubia Z50 are still scarce. However, rumors point out that the cell phone should have a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling and maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. - Advertisement - As for the cameras, the device should come with a Sony IMX787 primary 35 mm and 64 MP with f / 1.6 aperture and OIS support. There is also a 50 MP ultrawide lens and another 8 MP periscope telephoto. For selfies, a 16 MP sensor.