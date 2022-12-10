Waze has a soccer mode, so that it tells us how to go to the places as if it were a sports commentator

Waze and Google Maps seem to be on their way to full integration, but in the meantime you can still enjoy the customization of each of the platforms.

If you use Waze on a regular basis, you will know that you can choose different voices to guide you through the streets of the city.

That has been the case for years, and they tend to have news in this regard quite frequently.

Now, on the occasion of the World Cup, they remind us that drivers can count on navigation instructions by a sports narrator in Spanish.

To use it we just have to go to the menu sound and voice and select the “commentator” option, so that the directions will be more fun, such as “extra time” for traffic jams, or “towards glory” to reach the destination.

In addition to this voice, Waze also has 32 new avatars, one for each team, so that we can support the desired team and show our colors while driving.

Finally, they have the “Automoball”, a new car icon that transforms the typical arrow into a soccer ball with wheels and headlights, to be the most freaky on the road.

You can enjoy the news in Waze using the options menu and select the “soccer mode”, so that both the voice and the avatar and the ball appear quickly in the profile.