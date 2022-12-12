Oppo A58 5G official: specifications, images and prices | China

- Advertisement -

About six months after the A57 5G debut in Asia, Oppo returns to the project and evolves it into A58 5G. The design changes, not so much on the front surface that maintains the system seen previously, including the drop notch, as on the rear where Oppo has completely redesigned the camera group. In short, highs and lows, between the surface of the screen that you already know and that of the cameras that instead appears modern.

News also on the technical plan, an area in which the Oppo A58 5G remains a mid-range closed sandwich, even here, between highs and lows. Concerns on the one hand for example for the display, a large LCD but not even Full HD +, and on the other hand up to 8 GB of RAM, which is LPDDR4x type, therefore very fast, are choices that are not often seen in the same data sheet. It is partially justified by a price that in China is quite attractive, if you look at the project as a whole.

However Oppo A58 5G does not go unnoticed: the choice for those who love colors inconspicuous is limited to the black color, while those who want to get noticed have both purple and blue. Below the complete technical prospectus of Oppo A58 5G and further down the availability and price.

OPPO A58 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.56-inch HD + LCD (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 pixels per inch), 60/90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits maximum brightness

: 6.56-inch HD + LCD (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 pixels per inch), 60/90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits maximum brightness chip : MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7-nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency, 950 MHz Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

: MediaTek Dimensity 700, 7-nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency, 950 MHz Mali-G57 MC2 GPU memories : 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM (+5 GB “virtual”), 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with microSD

: 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM (+5 GB “virtual”), 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with microSD cameras : main rear: 50 MP f / 1.8 rear depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 front: 8 MP f / 2.0

: connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G, dual band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack

: Dual SIM, 5G, dual band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack unlock : side fingerprint reader, with 2D face

: side fingerprint reader, with 2D face IP54 certification against dust and liquids

against dust and liquids audio : stereo

: stereo battery And charging : 5,000 mAh, SuperVooc fast charging at 33 watts

And : 5,000 mAh, SuperVooc fast charging at 33 watts operating system : ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 size And weight : 163.8 x 75 x 7.99 mm, 188 grams

And : 163.8 x 75 x 7.99 mm, 188 grams color: Starry Black, Breeze Purple or Tranquil Sea Blue.

OPPO A58 5G – AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Oppo A58 5G will be available in China in two days. For now, it is offered in pre-order in a single variant, the one best equipped in terms of memories: 8 + 256 GB for 1,699 yuan, or about 230 euros at the current exchange rate. No official indication on European availability, but in light of the presence on our market of both A57 and A57s (imminent we imagine, they are on the official Italian website but not for sale) we would not be surprised if it were also distributed in Italy.