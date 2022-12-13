This is the new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the most powerful of Qualcomm and more

Xiaomi has set today for the official presentation of its new Xiaomi 13 mobile family, made up of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, with big differences between both models. Despite this, they are joined by the premiere of MIUI 14, the new version of the company’s personalization layer, which has also just been presented.

For now, this new family of mobiles will reach the Chinese market, where it will be available for sale from December 14, although it is possible that over time, the company will end up taking it to international markets.



Both models of this new family come with Qualcomm’s top processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The first of the differences is at the screen level, since Xiaomi 13 opts for a 6.36-inch AMOLED flat screen at 1080p resolution, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro opts for a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen, with side curves, and at 1440p resolution.

Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The photographic section, where there is more difference between the two

Another significant difference is found in the photographic section, despite the fact that both models have Leica lenses, which guarantees better image quality.

The Xiaomi 13 features a rear setup made up of a 50MP main camera through a 1/1.49-inch sensor, followed by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 50MP rear camera setup, where the first camera uses the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, which is also used in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

It is followed by an ultra-wide-angle camera and another telephoto camera, as we say, also 50MP. Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have a front camera with a 32MP sensor.

And another of the sections where there are big differences is that of the load.

The Xiaomi 13 has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. On the contrary, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 4820 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, although in common it has 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Good assortment in connectivity, and more

Both models have stereo speakers, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connectivity. and even infrared port. In addition, they have an IP68 classification against dust and water.

The Xiaomi 13 will start at a price of 3,999 yuan, equivalent to about 544.26 euros to change, for the base model with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro will start at a price of 4,999 yuan, about 680.35 euros to change, for the base model with 8 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The maximum storage size that both models reach is 512GB.

More information: Xiaomi