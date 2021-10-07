Motorola Moto G Pure: the latest in the Moto G family arrives with the Helio G25 on board and promises two days of autonomy

It seems that today is being a busy day for Motorola: the launch of the Moto E40 and the announcement of the global availability of the Moto E20 has also been joined by the official presentation of a new member of the Moto G family. This is the Moto G Pure, an entry-level model that brings MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor on board.

In addition, the new Motorola proposal has a 6.5-inch HD + screen and a dual camera with 13 MP main sensor, benefits in accordance with the input range to which it belongs. Let’s see the rest of the features of the new Moto G Pure.

Moto G Pure data sheet

MOTO G PURE Screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + resolution Dimensions and weight 167.36 x 75.63 x 8.75 mm

188 g Processor Helium G25 RAM 3 GB Storage 32GB + microSD up to 512GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera Main: 13 MP f / 2.2

Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Battery 4000 mAh

Load 10W OS Android 11 Connectivity 4G / LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Others Rear fingerprint reader

IP52 resistance

Google Assistant button Price About 139 euros to change

A very basic mobile for undemanding users

The new Moto G Pure includes a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and the Helio G25 processor from MediaTek along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card of up to 512 GB. It comes with Android 11 as the operating system.

In its photographic aspect, it has a 5 MP front camera and a rear camera composed of a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. It feeds on a 4,000 mAh battery it lacks fast charging.

In addition to all this, the Moto G Pure has a headphone jack socket, a physical button to activate the Google Assistant and a fingerprint reader on the back, embedded in the brand’s logo. Its design is IP52 certified for splash resistance.

Price and versions of the Moto G Pure

The new Moto G Pure has been launched in the United States, but at the moment it is unknown if it will reach other countries. There it will be marketed in Deep Indigo (navy blue) and in a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal storage. The official price is $ 159.99, which is equivalent to about 139 euros to the current change.

More information | Motorola