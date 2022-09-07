Florence Pugh and the movies you can’t miss after seeing her shine at the Venice Festival

Yesterday September 5, Pugh landed in Italy to go to the venice about the debut of Don’t Worry Darlingthe new film where he shared the leading role with the singer Harry Styles. The British actress did not attend the press conference amid rumors spread in recent months about her bumpy collaboration with Olivia Wildewho took charge of the direction.

Despite the controversy and noticeable awkwardness at the screening, the star charmed the world with her brilliant arrival. Pugh made it clear that she will continue forward in her promising career, one that we have already known through some tapes of different cinematographic genres (from her foray into Marvel to the role that led to her being nominated for an Oscar). . Let’s see which of them can be seen in streaming:

Florence Pugh at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

midsummer

Shot between Sweden and the United States, this folk-horror film by Ari Aster follows a group of friends who take a vacation in a small Swedish community in Hälsingland. Dani Andor accompanies her boyfriend, Christian Hughes, on this journey despite the fact that her sister committed suicide and murdered her parents very recently. In a regional area where there is almost no night, they come face to face with a very unusual summer celebration that takes place every 90 years.

True to his style, the filmmaker not only offers an undoubtedly original horror experience within a well-worn genre, but also intends to take Dani through the process of healing from a traumatic experience. That is how Florence Pughsurrounded by an impressive outfit of flowers, becomes the May Queen and gives us one of the best performances in cinema. The title can be seen in Netflix.

fighting with my family

In this biographical sports drama, the star acts alongside Dwayne Johnson to portray the real story exposed in the documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. The plot follows Paige, an English professional wrestler who works her way up in WWE to follow in the footsteps of her brother, Zak Zodiac. She faces the challenge with the best face, but failure will be part of the process and living in the shadow of a wrestler successful affects your own confidence. Available in Prime Video.

Florence Pugh plays the brave Paige in "Fighting With My Family."

rightful king

Florence Pugh Y Chris Pinewhom we saw very happy on the red carpet of the venice festival, are two of the main characters in this historical drama. Set in the 14th century, the film deals with the events surrounding Robert I the Bruce and his exile as King of Scotland that culminated in a battle to claim monarchical power back. The cast is completed Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, Billy Howle Y callan mulvey. In Netflix.

"Rightful King" is a historical drama about the Scottish King Robert I the Bruce.

little women

At 26, Pugh has an Oscar nomination thanks to her role as Amy March in the most recent adaptation of the novel by Louisa MayAlcott who directed Greta Gerwig. Under the refreshing perspective of the director, the story wanders between the past and the present to portray the lives of the Josephine sisters (saoirse ronan), Margaret (Emma Watson), Amy and Elizabeth (eliza scanlen). In a home with limited resources, they allow themselves to have a taste for literature and theater without losing sight of the fact that one day they will have to fulfill their obligations as adult women. Jo does not intend to: she will not marry or have children because she will pursue her career as a writer. To see in the catalog of Prime Video.

Florence Pugh received an Oscar nomination for her role in "Little Women."

Black Widow

As part of Marvel Cinematic Universethis film explores the origins of the heroine of the Avengers and sends off Scarlett Johansson of the role he held for almost a decade on the big screen. In this sense, he reveals the adoptive family that he had in his childhood and the reunion with his beloved sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who until recently continued to work as a black widow focused only on killing. to see in Disney+.

