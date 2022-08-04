Motorola cancels the presentation of the folding Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro a few hours before

- Advertisement -

Today, Motorola was going to present two new smartphones: the foldable Moto Razr 2022 and the flagship Moto X30 Pro.

Despite numerous announcements prior to the event, which was to take place in China, the company has canceled the event a few the launch.

Motorola and Lenovo Mobile CEO Chen Jin shared the news on Weibosaying that the Moto launch event has been cancelled.

We regret to inform you that the motorcycle presentation event scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight has been cancelled. We continue to want to bring new motorcycle products, and we want to continue to be the motorcycle that Chinese users love.

Please stay tuned to the official moto platforms for more information and thanks.

We deeply regret this, and thank you for your enthusiastic support of new motorcycle products. For information on new products, you can continue to pay attention to the official motorcycle information platform.

With these phones being so important to Motorola, it’s very strange that the launch was canceled, especially so late and for no clear reason.