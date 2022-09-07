UFS 4.0: The storage that the Galaxy S23 could release is already mass produced

- Advertisement -

In May, the company announced the first chip with UFS 4.0 storage, which doubles read speeds to 4,200 MB/s and increases write speeds by 1.6 times to 2,800 MB/s. Now, Samsung has chosen the 2022 Flash Memory Summit event, which is being held this year at the Santa Clara Convention Center (California), to present its latest advances. Among them are the PM1743 and PM1653 SSDs, the first in the industry to support PCIe 5.0 and 24G SAS (an interface with a single lane bandwidth of up to 22.5 Gb/s) respectively. These new drives are in mass production, as are Samsung’s latest UFS 4.0 flash storage modules for next-generation mobile devices. Therefore, it is possible that they will arrive in future products such as the S23 (or its successors, at the latest), replacing the current UFS 3.1 memories.