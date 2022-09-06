OnePlus shows the hinge of its future folding smartphone

- Advertisement -

Flip phones are all the rage these days. especially after the launch of the new Samsung foldables, Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4, and more recently the Xiaomi MIX Fold2.

Samsung has recently stated that it expects half of the high-end smartphones it sells to be foldable by 2025, so it’s no wonder many manufacturers want to join the bandwagon.

Now it looks like could be the next to join the foldable craze. In a post on Twitter, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shown off a component that looks like it could be the for the company’s next foldable smartphone.

We’ve heard rumors that OnePlus was working on a foldable phone, and these images seem to prove it.

Now, the OnePlus foldable might not be particularly new, as it has been rumored to be based on an existing foldable phone, the Oppo Find N.

Considering OnePlus and Oppo are under the same parent company and both companies also collaborate on software, this should come as no surprise. We don’t know when OnePlus will release its foldable.



