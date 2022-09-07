The Motorola Razr 2022 and X30 Pro will be presented on August 11 after the cancellation of the original event

- Advertisement -

The launch of Moto X30 Pro and Moto Razr 2022 has been rescheduled for 11where the brand will present the first phone with a 200 MP camera.

According to a teaser released by Lenovo Mobile China General Manager Chen Jin, the launch of the Moto X30 Pro and Moto Razr 2022 will take place on August 11 at 2 pm, local time (8:00 in Spain).

The brand canceled canceled the launch of the Moto X30 Pro and the Moto Razr 2022 hours before the on August 2.

This will happen just one day Samsung introduces the fourth generation of Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 smartphones.

Like the of the OnePlus Ace Pro launch, it is speculated that the reason was Nancy Patricia Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on the same day and that it caused political tensions with China.

The teaser posted on Weibo by Lenovo Mobile China General Manager Chen Jin reveals the Moto Razr 2022’s large cover screen displaying a clock with a date.

The Moto X30 Pro and Moto Razr 2022 are expected to hit international markets later, with the Moto X30 Pro hitting the global market as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.