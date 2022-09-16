HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft Teams ringtone available as a remix of a tiktoker in Teams

Microsoft Teams ringtone available as a remix of a tiktoker in Teams

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsSocial NetworksYoutube

Published on

By Brian Adam
microsoft teams ringtone available as a remix of a tiktoker.png
microsoft teams ringtone available as a remix of a tiktoker.png
- Advertisement -

A tiktoker Remixed the default Teams ringtone. microsoft-may-launch-surface-gaming-notebook-with-165-hz-display-rtx-30-gpus-and-more/">Microsoft liked it so much that it is now also available in teams.

 

Dum dum dadidi dum dum. The default Microsoft Teams ringtone is truly catchy. And for most people, it is more associated with fulfilling a duty than with pleasure, namely picking up a work call. That didn’t stop Tiktoker Calum Newton, who can be found on the social network under the name CandyMoore.mp3, from making a remix of the ringtone: with a few beats and Bill Gates’ voice on top. Microsoft liked that. The remix is ​​now available as a ringtone in Teams, but without the Gates vocals. Don’t worry, if you choose the sound, you don’t get a Jamba subscription.

- Advertisement -

The remix can be found in the account settings, which can be accessed via the three dots next to the profile picture. There is then the menu item Calls, in which you have the option of choosing between different ring tones. The last one is that remix. However, other melodies and noises are also available, some of which are less haunting, but also less catchy. Bubbles sounds like bursting air bubbles, Flutter like the touch of classical music. Incidentally, the preset sound is also called the same, namely default.

 

Correos Test, an essential app for those preparing oppositions

 

Tiktok attracts them all

According to The Verge, CandyMoore.mp3’s Tiktok video has already garnered favor from Microsoft – the company’s official Tiktok account commented, “We like the Picasso”. Numerous videos followed in which the remix was deposited, including others by Microsoft, including dancing Karl Klammer, and by Bill Gates. Yes, Bill Gates has a Tiktok account.

Tiktok is currently the most popular application among young people, and its huge success is driving the other services accordingly. Meta, for example, introduced reels for its original photo platform Instagram and prefers moving images when displaying them in feeds to the point that users protest – under the hashtag makeinstagraminstagramagain. Google has introduced short videos for YouTube, of the kind originally found on Tiktok, and is also promoting them extensively. In all cases it is said to be the fastest growing area.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Amazon

ARM brings stronger CPU cores for server processors

ARM solves the mystery of which CPU cores are in the upcoming Nvidia "Grace"...
Android

OPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and fast charging as the main assets

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile that completes the...

More like this

Ireland

Gardai send file on leaking of GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to Director of Public Prosecutions

A file regarding the leaking of a confidential GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar...
How to?

How to see the translations of thousands of songs on Deezer

Deezer is one of the most popular streaming music platforms today, and to keep...
Tech News

Action plan: This is how the EU Commission wants to digitize the energy industry

According to a report, the EU Commission is planning to network the energy sector...

© 2021 voonze.com.