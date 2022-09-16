Microsoft Teams ringtone available as a remix of a tiktoker in Teams

A tiktoker ed the default Teams . microsoft-may-launch-surface-gaming-notebook-with-165-hz-display-rtx-30-gpus-and-more/">Microsoft liked it so much that it is now also in teams.

Dum dum dadidi dum dum. The default Microsoft Teams ringtone is truly catchy. And for most people, it is more associated with fulfilling a duty than with pleasure, namely picking up a work call. That didn’t stop Tiktoker Calum Newton, who can be found on the social network under the name CandyMoore.mp3, from making a remix of the ringtone: with a few beats and Bill Gates’ voice on top. Microsoft liked that. The remix is ​​now available as a ringtone in Teams, but without the Gates vocals. Don’t worry, if you choose the sound, you don’t get a Jamba subscription.

- Advertisement -

The remix can be found in the account settings, which can be accessed via the three dots next to the profile picture. There is then the menu item Calls, in which you have the option of choosing between different ring tones. The last one is that remix. However, other melodies and noises are also available, some of which are less haunting, but also less catchy. Bubbles sounds like bursting air bubbles, Flutter like the touch of classical music. Incidentally, the preset sound is also called the same, namely default.

Tiktok attracts them all

According to The Verge, CandyMoore.mp3’s Tiktok video has already garnered favor from Microsoft – the company’s official Tiktok account commented, “We like the Picasso”. Numerous videos followed in which the remix was deposited, including others by Microsoft, including dancing Karl Klammer, and by Bill Gates. Yes, Bill Gates has a Tiktok account.

Tiktok is currently the most popular application among young people, and its huge success is driving the other services accordingly. Meta, for example, introduced reels for its original photo platform Instagram and prefers moving images when displaying them in feeds to the point that users protest – under the hashtag makeinstagraminstagramagain. Google has introduced short videos for YouTube, of the kind originally found on Tiktok, and is also promoting them extensively. In all cases it is said to be the fastest growing area.