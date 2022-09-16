official honor x40: design smartphone for the mid range

- Advertisement -

X40 is , the smartphone was expected for today and, after the many previews of the past few days, we are finally able to get to know it in more detail from both a technical and a technical point of view. . And it is precisely from this second aspect that we start in describing the product, as we are in front of a particularly aesthetically designed device, equipped with 45 ° curved front panel and just 7.9 mm thick. The weight is also featherweight, 172 grams.

To characterize the back is the big black ring which houses the cameras, whose presence was announced by the teasers that the Chinese company had published in recent weeks. Inside we therefore find one 50MP main cam flanked by a second 2MP and the LED flash positioned at the top. Returning to the front, the display is an AMOLED from 6.67 in with refresh rate a 120Hz300Hz touch sampling and 800nit brightness.

Under the body there is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, flanked by an Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. The technical data sheet is completed by the 5,100mAh battery, the support for new generation networks, the 8MP front camera and the Android 12 operating system with Magic UI 6.1 interface.

COMPLETE TECHNICAL SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.67 “2400×1080, 20: 9, 45 ° curved, 60 / 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 800nit brightness, 93.6% screen-body, TÜV Low Blue Light certification

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 memory: 6 / 128GB 8 / 128GB 8 / 256GB 12 / 256GB (extra 7GB of virtual RAM)

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display audio: Histen 7.0

Histen 7.0 OS: Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 dimensions and weight: 161,6×73,9×7,9mm for 172g

161,6×73,9×7,9mm for 172g cameras: front: 8MP, f / 2 rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8 2MP, f / 2.4 8x digital zoom, LED flash

battery: 5.100mAh, 40W charging

PRICES

Honor X40 is offered in China at the following prices:

6 / 128GB: 1,499 yuan, 214 euros

8 / 128GB: 1,699 yuan, 243 euros

8 / 256GB: 1,999 yuan, 286 euros

12 / 256GB: 2,299 yuan, 329 euros