Honor without brakes: with official X40 also three laptops, a tablet and headphones | Prices

- Advertisement -

calls it the fall event, the one they came from most of the products for the last part of 2022, despite the Chinese mid-autumn Chinese festival and the northern autumn there are still a few days away. In short, Honor is carried on, and it does so with great arguments: the design smartphone Honor X40 which we talked about separately, along with three MagicBook – the “top” V14 and the X16 and X14 which pay more attention to the value for money -, the economic Tablet X8 and earphones Earbuds X3.

TECHNICAL FEATURES HONOR MAGICBOOK V14 HONOR MAGICBOOK X16 HONOR MAGICBOOK X14 HONOR TABLET X8 HONOR EARBUDS X3

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

For the moment all products are destined for the Chinese market, but it is likely that at least some will arrive in Europe even if we do not know when and at what prices. In the meantime it is worth taking a look at the Honor news, especially the MagicBook V14 which represents an excellent technical and style result. It has a 14-inch touch display at 90 Hz in 2.5K, a ToF that supports the camera for video calls by offering gesture controls, a CPU GPU combination that reaches remarkable performance, a full size backlit keyboard, all in one body (in aluminum) not even 1.5 kg.

- Advertisement -

THE MagicBook X 14 and 16 inches they give up something to hit a different price target, and they remain interesting devices. On the other hand, the arrival of Tablet X8 in Europe: Chinese prices are usually lower than European ones, and it is hard to imagine someone willing to spend more than 185 euros for a product with modest technical characteristics and with a “firm” Magic UI 4.0 on Android 10. Interesting the headphones Earbuds X3 with ANC sold (in China) for the equivalent of 35 euros.

HONOR MAGICBOOK V14 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 14.2-inch LTPS touch, 2.5K resolution (2,520 x 1,680 pixels, 213 ppi), 90 Hz, 400 nits brightness, 1,500: 1 contrast, 100% sRGB coverage, TÜV Low Blue Light certified, screen ratio surface 90.5%

: 14.2-inch LTPS touch, 2.5K resolution (2,520 x 1,680 pixels, 213 ppi), 90 Hz, 400 nits brightness, 1,500: 1 contrast, 100% sRGB coverage, TÜV Low Blue Light certified, screen ratio surface 90.5% processor : Intel Core i5-12500H, 12-core 2.5GHz operating frequency, 4.5GHz boost, Intel Xe 1.3GHz GPU or Nvidia GeForce MX550 1.53GHz Intel Core i7-12700H, 14-core 2.3GHz operating frequency, 4.7GHz boost, Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU

: memories : 16GB 4800MHz LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD storage

: 16GB 4800MHz LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD storage webcam : 2K HD, 90 degree FoV, infrared for face unlock

: 2K HD, 90 degree FoV, infrared for face unlock audio : 4 speakers + 4 microphones

: 4 speakers + 4 microphones connectivity : Wi-Fi 6E ax, Bluetooth 5.2, Honor Magic-link, NFC, 2x USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-A Gen 2 at 10 Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.0b (4K at 60 Hz), 1x Thunderbolt, 1x jack 3.5mm combo

: Wi-Fi 6E ax, Bluetooth 5.2, Honor Magic-link, NFC, 2x USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-A Gen 2 at 10 Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.0b (4K at 60 Hz), 1x Thunderbolt, 1x jack 3.5mm combo unlock : fingerprint reader in the power button

: fingerprint reader in the power button battery : 60 Wh refill: 45% in half an hour, full charge in 110 min (Core i5) 62% in half an hour, complete in 95 min (Core i7)

: 60 Wh keyboard : full size with backlight, 1.5 mm key travel

: full size with backlight, 1.5 mm key travel touchpad : 4-touch support

: 4-touch support system operating : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home size And weight : 310.3 x 226.6 x 16.95 mm, 1.48 kg

And : 310.3 x 226.6 x 16.95 mm, 1.48 kg hinge from 135 degrees

HONOR MAGICBOOK X16 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Advertisement -

screen : 16-inch IPS, 1,920 x 1,200 pixels (142 ppi), 300 nits brightness, 1,200: 1 contrast, 100% sRGB coverage, TÜV Low Blue Light certified, 89% screen to surface ratio

: 16-inch IPS, 1,920 x 1,200 pixels (142 ppi), 300 nits brightness, 1,200: 1 contrast, 100% sRGB coverage, TÜV Low Blue Light certified, 89% screen to surface ratio processor : Intel Core i5-1235U, 10-core 1.3GHz operating frequency, 4.4GHz boost, Intel Xe GPU Intel Core i5-12500H, 12-core 2.5GHz operating frequency, 4.5GHz boost, Intel Xe GPU

: memories : 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB SSD storage

: 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB SSD storage webcam : 720p HD

: 720p HD audio : 2 speakers + 2 microphones

: 2 speakers + 2 microphones connectivity : Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Honor Magic-link, NFC, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 at 5 Gbps, 1x HDMI 1.4b (4K @ 30Hz), 1x 3.5mm jack combo

: Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Honor Magic-link, NFC, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 at 5 Gbps, 1x HDMI 1.4b (4K @ 30Hz), 1x 3.5mm jack combo unlock : fingerprint reader in the power button

: fingerprint reader in the power button battery : 60 Wh recharge: 45% in half an hour, full recharge in 1.5 hours

: 60 Wh keyboard : full size with backlight, 1.5 mm key travel

: full size with backlight, 1.5 mm key travel touchpad : 5 touch support

: 5 touch support system operating : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home size And weight : 356.2 x 250.1 x 17.9mm, 1.75kg

And : 356.2 x 250.1 x 17.9mm, 1.75kg hinge from 150 degrees

HONOR MAGICBOOK X14 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 14-inch IPS, 2.2K (2,240 x 1,400 pixels, 189 ppi), 300 nits brightness, 1,500: 1 contrast, 100% sRGB coverage, TÜV Low Blue Light certified, 88% screen to surface ratio

: 14-inch IPS, 2.2K (2,240 x 1,400 pixels, 189 ppi), 300 nits brightness, 1,500: 1 contrast, 100% sRGB coverage, TÜV Low Blue Light certified, 88% screen to surface ratio processor : Intel Core i5-1235U, 10-core 1.3GHz operating frequency, 4.4GHz boost, Intel Xe GPU Intel Core i5-12500H, 12-core 2.5GHz operating frequency, 4.5GHz boost, Intel Xe GPU

: memories : 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB SSD storage

: 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB SSD storage webcam : 720p HD

: 720p HD audio : 2 speakers + 2 microphones

: 2 speakers + 2 microphones connectivity : Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Honor Magic-link, NFC, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 at 5 Gbps, 1x HDMI 1.4b (4K @ 30Hz), 1x 3.5mm jack combo

: Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Honor Magic-link, NFC, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 at 5 Gbps, 1x HDMI 1.4b (4K @ 30Hz), 1x 3.5mm jack combo unlock : fingerprint reader in the power button

: fingerprint reader in the power button battery : 60 Wh recharge: 45% in half an hour, full recharge in 1.5 hours

: 60 Wh keyboard : full size with backlight, 1.5 mm key travel

: full size with backlight, 1.5 mm key travel touchpad : 5 touch support

: 5 touch support system operating : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home size And weight : 313.2 x 221.6 x 15.9 mm, 1.34 kg

And : 313.2 x 221.6 x 15.9 mm, 1.34 kg hinge from 150 degrees

HONOR TABLET X8 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

screen : 10.1 inch IPS LCD, 1,920 x 1,200 pixels (224 ppi)

: 10.1 inch IPS LCD, 1,920 x 1,200 pixels (224 ppi) chip : MediaTek MT8786, 2 GHz octa core

: MediaTek MT8786, 2 GHz octa core memories : 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage

: 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage cameras : rear: 5 MP, video in 1080p front: 2 MP, video in 720p

: connectivity : Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS

: Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS audio : 2x speakers, 1x microphone

: 2x speakers, 1x microphone battery : 5,100 mAh, no fast charge, full charge in 3 hours

: 5,100 mAh, no fast charge, full charge in 3 hours interface user: Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10

user: Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10 size And weight : 240.2 x 159 mm x 7.55 mm, 460 grams

And : 240.2 x 159 mm x 7.55 mm, 460 grams colors: dawn blue, mint green

- Advertisement -

HONOR EARBUDS X3 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

driver : from 12 mm

: from 12 mm frequency response : 20 – 20,000 Hz

: 20 – 20,000 Hz codec supported: SBC, AAC, aptX HD

supported: SBC, AAC, aptX HD certification IP54

IP54 noise reduction ( ANC ): up to 40 dB, adjustable on 3 levels via the app

): up to 40 dB, adjustable on 3 levels via the app noise reduction on call via CVC 8.0 algorithm

via CVC 8.0 algorithm battery : earphone: 54mAh case: 500 mAh

: autonomy declared: earphones only: 6/9 hours noise reduction on / off combined, earphones + case: 24/36 hours noise reduction on / off

declared: size case: 69.8 x 50.3 x 25.5 mm

case: 69.8 x 50.3 x 25.5 mm controls : via pressure sensitive stem

: via pressure sensitive stem colors: glaze white, titanium silver

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES CHINA

There availability of the five new Honor products for the moment is limited to China. We don’t know if they will arrive in Europe, and in case if all or only a part (possible) will do it. However, it is worth getting an idea of ​​the list prices applied in China, aware, however, that eventually in Europe they will not reach Chinese prices converted into euros: they will cost higher figures.

Honor MagicBook V14: Core i5 + Intel Xe GPU: 5,999 yuan, 860 euros Core i5 + MX550: 6,499 yuan, 930 euros Core i7 + MX550: 7,499 yuan, 1,070 euros

Honor MagicBook X16: Core i5-1235U: 4,699 yuan, 670 euros Core i5-12500H: 4,999 yuan, 715 euros

Honor Tablet X8: 1,299 yuan, 185 euros

1,299 yuan, Honor Earbuds X3: 249 yuan, 35 euros.