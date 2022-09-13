Internal Meta Document Shoots Instagram For Trying To Look Like TikTok

We have commented many times that Meta and other rival companies have a lot of work to do to try to catch up with TikTok. Well, given Meta’s great commitment to look more and more like TikTok, The Washington Post has just had access to an Meta , published last August, and called “Creators x Reels State of the Union 2022» where it is highlighted that Reels is not working as expected.

Among other things, the aforementioned publication shares data as interesting as that users accumulate 17.6 million hours a day watching Reels, which is less than a tenth of the 197.8 million hours that TikTok users accumulate watching videos hosted on that platform.



Users prefer the original TikTok over imitators

The document also reveals the declining level of user engagement with (Instagram) Reels, with the majority having basically no engagement at all. There are also issues with content creators, where while there are 11 million creators in the US, only 2.3 million of them create content for Reels on a regular basis.

To top, a third of the videos published on Reels have been created on another platform, predominantly TikTok how could it be otherwise. There are successful TikTok creators, with millions of monthly visits, who consider it pointless to create original content for Instagram (Reels).

The billion-dollar fund that Meta has to pay creators of Instagram Reels until the end of the year will be of little use, since the numbers do not come out, despite the fact that company officials point out to The Washington Post a more vision optimistic.

As indicated in the document:

Meta’s suite of monetization product offerings is largely in line with competing offerings, though limited product scale results in fewer paid creators/low payout percentage

For Devi Narasimhan, a spokesperson for Meta, the viewing data is outdated and does not have a global reach.

Add that they have work to do and:

But creators and businesses are seeing promising results, and our monetization growth is faster than we expected as more people watch, create and connect through Reels than ever before.

Justin Osofsky, director of operations of Instagram, also adds to the idea that there is still work to be done, as he came to expose in an interview. Instagram Reels has been the great asset of Meta to save the company after a year of poor results.

Meta often blames its poor performance on Apple’s new anti-tracking system for its devices, widely accepted by most users, which prevents it from displaying personalized ads, as well as the difficulties of retaining users against rivals like to TikTok.

