Microsoft may launch Surface gaming notebook with 165 Hz display, RTX 30 GPUs and more

may be preparing the of its first notebook, something unprecedented in the portfolio of the “Surface” line. According to information published by the The Prime Gaming This Tuesday (13), the model would be launched during the “Surface Event for 2022” event, scheduled to take place on September 22, at 12:00. Surface Gaming had its full datasheet leaked by the source. Specifications include a 16-inch screen with PixelSense Flow – that is, it will be touch sensitive and will support stylus pen -, refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and Quad HD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), in addition to offering a Dolby Vision experience. .

The notebook must be powered by 12-core, 16-thread Intel Core i5-12500H or 14-core, 20-thread Core i7-12700H processors. The model selected will be a factor that will also determine other specifications, including your dedicated graphics cards. - Advertisement - The version equipped with Core i5-12500H will work with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB and will promise up to 16 hours of autonomy; the model with Core i7-12700H will work in conjunction with an 8 GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to deliver the best performance in games of the line with autonomy of up to 15 hours.

Speaking of memory, it is pointed out that the Surface Gaming will have versions of 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, in addition to options ranging from 256GB to 2TB of SSD storage. For connectivity, there are three USB-C ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4, a P2-standard headphone jack and a Surface Connect port.

Other specs should include Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a Full HD resolution webcam. Along with factory-installed Windows 11, the camera will offer Windows Hello Face Unlock. Microsoft appears to be planning big changes for its notebook family. In addition to its first gaming model, the next event is expected to unify the Surface Pro and Pro X lines to offer laptops with Intel and ARM processors in the same category.

