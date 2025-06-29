Google Student Researcher Internship 2026 in USA (PAID)

Applications are now open to apply for the Google Student Researcher Internship 2026 in USA. It is a Paid Research Internship for Bachelors, Masters, and PhD Students. The Duration of the Internship is approximately 8 Months. It will start in January 2026 through August 2026. The Google Student Researcher Internship is available across 19 different Cities in the United States. The Internship is open to students who are enrolled in a Computer Science or a related field. Interns will have an opportunity to participate in research projects focused on developing solutions for real-world, large-scale problems. Below are more details about the Google Student Researcher Internship requirements, financial benefits, and application Process.

Details About Google Student Researcher Internship 2026 in the USA

Host Country : USA

: USA Location : 19 Cities

: 19 Cities Duration : 8 Months

: 8 Months Benefits: Paid

Deadline: 11th July 2025

Salary of a Google Student Researcher Internship in the USA

For Full Duration : $95,000-$126,000 (For BS/MS Applicants)

: $95,000-$126,000 (For BS/MS Applicants) For Full Duration: $113,000-$150,000 (For PhD Applicant)

Internship Locations

Applicants can share their preferred working location in the application form from the following:

Mountain View, Ann Arbor, Austin, Cambridge, Chicago, Irvine, Kirkland, Los Angeles, Madison, New York, Palo Alto, Princeton, Pittsburgh, San Bruno, Seattle, San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

Eligibility Criteria

Education: Must be a current Bachelor’s or Master’s student in a full-time degree program. Currently attending a degree program in the United States (Preferred).

Must be a current Bachelor’s or Master’s student in a full-time degree program. Currently attending a degree program in the United States (Preferred). Eligible Fields : Includes Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, Natural Sciences, or related technical disciplines.

: Includes Computer disciplines. Technical Skills: Possess experience in at least one area of computer science (e.g., Natural Language Understanding, Human Computer Interactions, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Foundations of Optimization, Quantum Information Science, Data Science, Software Engineering) and proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript, C/C++).

Possess experience in at least one area of computer science (e.g., Natural Language Understanding, Human Computer Interactions, and proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript, C/C++). Research Background: Have prior research experience (e.g., internships, full-time roles, lab work) and a track record of contributing to research communities or efforts, including publishing papers in major conferences or journals.

Required Documents

CV

Official or Unofficial Transcripts

How to Apply for the Google Student Researcher Internship Program 2026 in the USA?

Applicants have to apply online from the Google Website. The Link to the application website is below.

APPLY FOR THE GOOGLE STUDENT RESEARCH INTERNSHIP (BS/MS)

APPLY FOR THE GOOGLE STUDENT RESEARCH INTERNSHIP (PhD)