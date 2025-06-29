Google Student Researcher Internship 2026 in USA (PAID)
Applications are now open to apply for the Google Student Researcher Internship 2026 in USA. It is a Paid Research Internship for Bachelors, Masters, and PhD Students. The Duration of the Internship is approximately 8 Months. It will start in January 2026 through August 2026. The Google Student Researcher Internship is available across 19 different Cities in the United States. The Internship is open to students who are enrolled in a Computer Science or a related field. Interns will have an opportunity to participate in research projects focused on developing solutions for real-world, large-scale problems. Below are more details about the Google Student Researcher Internship requirements, financial benefits, and application Process.
Details About Google Student Researcher Internship 2026 in the USA
- Host Country: USA
- Location: 19 Cities
- Duration: 8 Months
- Benefits: Paid
- Deadline: 11th July 2025
Salary of a Google Student Researcher Internship in the USA
- For Full Duration: $95,000-$126,000 (For BS/MS Applicants)
- For Full Duration: $113,000-$150,000 (For PhD Applicant)
Internship Locations
Applicants can share their preferred working location in the application form from the following:
Mountain View, Ann Arbor, Austin, Cambridge, Chicago, Irvine, Kirkland, Los Angeles, Madison, New York, Palo Alto, Princeton, Pittsburgh, San Bruno, Seattle, San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.
Eligibility Criteria
- Education: Must be a current Bachelor’s or Master’s student in a full-time degree program. Currently attending a degree program in the United States (Preferred).
- Eligible Fields: Includes Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, Natural Sciences, or related technical disciplines.
- Technical Skills: Possess experience in at least one area of computer science (e.g., Natural Language Understanding, Human Computer Interactions, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Foundations of Optimization, Quantum Information Science, Data Science, Software Engineering) and proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript, C/C++).
- Research Background: Have prior research experience (e.g., internships, full-time roles, lab work) and a track record of contributing to research communities or efforts, including publishing papers in major conferences or journals.
Required Documents
- CV
- Official or Unofficial Transcripts
How to Apply for the Google Student Researcher Internship Program 2026 in the USA?
Applicants have to apply online from the Google Website. The Link to the application website is below.
APPLY FOR THE GOOGLE STUDENT RESEARCH INTERNSHIP (BS/MS)