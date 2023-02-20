google apps, here's how to personalize ads quickly

- Advertisement -

The Google app is updated and introduces a unprecedented shortcut to quickly access the ad personalization from the menu Settings. The novelty is part of the broader restyling of the application according to the Material You design canons and is still being distributed.

Until now, to access this item, it was necessary to click on your image in the upper right corner and follow the path Manage your Google Account > Data & Privacy > Personalized Ads / My Ads Center. The same screen that we report below is now also available from (tap on account image) > Settings > Privacy and security.



FASTER MANAGEMENT

From here it is possible manage the announcements to be displayed by activating or deactivating the voice personalized ads. In addition, you can check the information about your account such as gender, age and language, le categories used to show ads (relationships, education, industry, company size, homeownership, children’s education) and the activity used to personalize ads (web and app activity, YouTube history, Areas where you have used Google).